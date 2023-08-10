About Cookies on This Site

LG DAB iDock with CD player

PC12DAB

LG DAB iDock with CD player

PC12DAB

LG DAB iDock with CD player

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Total Output (W)

10

Power Output (W)

5 X 2

Function Selector

CD/DVD, CD only, TUNER, FM Only, TAPE:No, USB Plus: Yes, USB Host: Yes, Portable in: Yes, Made for iPod: Yes

USB Media Host

Yes

iPod® Ready

Yes

Audio Line IN

Anolog:Yes (Portable), Scart(TV Audio) No, Digital(Optical) No

Speaker Out

Front L/R 1/1, Surround L/R: No, Center: No, System Woofer: No

Headphone Jack Type

3.5 mm

XDSS Plus

XDSS: No, MP3 Optimizer: No

EQ Master

User Mode: No, Yes, Pop: Yes, Classic: Yes, Rock: Yes, Jazz: Yes, On stage: No, Auto EQ: No, Natural: No

Video Signal Out

Composite: No, Component: No, Scart: No

Surround Plus

Virtual MX: No, Virtual MX-EX: No, 3D Stereo: No

2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

Yes

Timer

Yes

Power Requirement

Narrow (50/60Hz) 110/220V, Wide 110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (W)

20

Power Consumption at stand by (W)

3.5

Mute

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

DIMENSION WEIGHT (KG)

Gross Weight (Kg)

3.17

Size (W x H x D) mm

Main: 332 x 248 x 165

CD PLAYER

Loading Type

Vertical Slot

Playable DISC Format

WMA Folder/File Name Display (Yes/No), CD-R/CD-RW, MP3CD, WMA CD, MP3 Folder/File Name Display (Yes/No), CD

Play

Forward: No, Reverse: No

Search

Rewind: No, FF: No

Dubbing

Normal: No, Hi-Speed: No, CD Syncro: No

Tuning Range

FM (50kHz / 100kHz) 87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz, MW / 10 kHz: No, / 9 kHz: No

RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

External FM/MW Antenna

FM 75Ω Rod ANT

AM/FM Tuner

Yes

Preset

UP: Yes, DOWN: Yes, Station Ran.50, Memory/Clear: Yes

Clock

Yes

Timer/Sleep

Yes

PLAYER

USB Recording

Yes

MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Batteries

AAA

EAN Code

880 1031 19662 3

Portable Cable

Yes

Other

FM Antenna FM 75Ω ANT, AM Loop Antenna: No, Instruction Manual: Yes

