2.1 Ch 200W SoundPlate™ with LG Smart & Blu-ray Disc™ Playback

Specs

Reviews

Support

2.1 Ch 200W SoundPlate™ with LG Smart & Blu-ray Disc™ Playback

LAB550W

2.1 Ch 200W SoundPlate™ with LG Smart & Blu-ray Disc™ Playback

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

700 x 73 x 350

Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

171 x 350 x 261

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

7.4

Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

1121 x 433 x 226

Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)

3.3

Gross Weight (Kg)

15.3

AMPLIFIER

Channel

2.1 CH

Total Power Output

200W

└ Front

50 W x 2

└ Subwoofer

100W(Wireless) X 1

Audio DAC

192kHz / 24Bit

3D COMPATIBILITY

3D / 2D

No/Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wired

Ethernet

Wi-Fi Built-In

Yes

Multriroom Solution

Yes

DLNA

DMP / DMR(Mobile to TV Streaming)

LG SMART TV

Premium Contents

CP

INPUT & OUTPUT

Front - Display

LCD

└ Auto Display Off

Yes

└ Dimmer

Yes

Rear Panel - Portable In (3.5Ø)

Yes

└ Optical

Out x 1

└ HDMI

1 Output / 2 Input

└ USB (Rear Panel)

1

└ Ethernet

RJ45

AUDIO SOUND MODE

Sound Effect (Toggle)

Standard, CINEMA, MUSIC, Flat, Boost, Treble/Bass, User EQ

Night Mode

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

Dynamic Loundness

Yes

Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

Yes

SPEAKER

└ Front Tweeter Unit

13mm Dome

└ Front Mid Unit

2.3inch

└ Front Impedance

4 Ω

└ Front Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shield

└ Subwoofer System

Bass Reflex

└ Subwoofer Unit

5.25 inch

└ Subwoofer Impedance

6ohm

└ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shield

POWER

Type

100~240V 50/60Hz

Power Consumption

33W

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

Subwoofer - Power type

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Subwoofer - Power Consumption

20W

Subwoofer - Wireless Hz

2.4GHz Only

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(LAB550W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

