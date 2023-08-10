We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MUSICflow HS8 Curved Wireless Multi-Room Speaker
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
-
1200 x 43 x 82 mm
-
Stand or Foot (H / mm)
-
3.5 mm
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)
-
171 x 390 x 261
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
-
1266 x 433 x 223
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
2.7
-
Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)
-
5.6
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
11 Kg
-
Channel
-
4.1 CH
-
Total Power Output
-
360W
-
└ Front
-
60 W x 2
-
└ Surround
-
20W x 2
-
└ Subwoofer
-
200W (Wireless)
-
Wired
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
-
Yes
-
Multriroom Solution
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Audio Input
-
Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
Bluetooth
-
ver. 4.0
-
Optical
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes (Service Only)
-
HDMI
-
Output, Input
-
Front - Display
-
LCD
-
└ Auto Display Off
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect
-
Standard, MUSIC, CINEMA, Flat, Voice, Treble/Bass, User EQ
-
LG Auto Sound Engine
-
Yes
-
24bit/192KHz Sampling
-
Yes
-
Surround Mode
-
Yes
-
Party Mode
-
One-source Multi-speaker, Multi-source Multi-speaker, TV & Externer Player Sound to Multi-speaker
-
Night Mode
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
-
Yes
-
SFX(Stereo field expansion)
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Loundness
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS
-
Yes
-
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
-
Yes
-
OGG (Up to 48kHz)
-
Yes
-
WAV
-
Yes
-
ALAC
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
AAC (MPEG4)
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
AIFF
-
Yes
-
Front SPL
-
82 dB
-
└ Front Tweeter Unit
-
13mm(ND)/Balance Dome
-
└ Front Woofer Unit
-
35 x 72 (Track)
-
└ Front Impedance
-
4 Ω
-
└ Front Magnetic Shielding
-
Non-Shield
-
Subwoofer SPL
-
85dB
-
└ Subwoofer System
-
Bass Reflex
-
└ Subwoofer Unit
-
6 inch
-
└ Subwoofer Impedance
-
3 ohm
-
└ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding
-
Non-Shield
-
Type
-
Adaptor (25V 2A)
-
Power Off Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption
-
45W
-
Subwoofer - Power type
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
-
33W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Hz
-
5GHz only
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.