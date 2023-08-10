About Cookies on This Site

MUSICflow HS8 Curved Wireless Multi-Room Speaker

Specs

Reviews

Support

LAS855M

MUSICflow HS8 Curved Wireless Multi-Room Speaker

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

1200 x 43 x 82 mm

Stand or Foot (H / mm)

3.5 mm

Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

171 x 390 x 261

Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

1266 x 433 x 223

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

2.7

Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)

5.6

Gross Weight (Kg)

11 Kg

AMPLIFIER

Channel

4.1 CH

Total Power Output

360W

└ Front

60 W x 2

└ Surround

20W x 2

└ Subwoofer

200W (Wireless)

CONNECTIVITY

Wired

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-In

Yes

Multriroom Solution

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT

Audio Input

Portable In (3.5Ø)

Bluetooth

ver. 4.0

Optical

Yes

USB

Yes (Service Only)

HDMI

Output, Input

Front - Display

LCD

└ Auto Display Off

Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

Sound Effect

Standard, MUSIC, CINEMA, Flat, Voice, Treble/Bass, User EQ

LG Auto Sound Engine

Yes

24bit/192KHz Sampling

Yes

Surround Mode

Yes

Party Mode

One-source Multi-speaker, Multi-source Multi-speaker, TV & Externer Player Sound to Multi-speaker

Night Mode

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

SFX(Stereo field expansion)

Yes

Dynamic Loundness

Yes

Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS

Yes

FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

Yes

OGG (Up to 48kHz)

Yes

WAV

Yes

ALAC

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

AAC (MPEG4)

Yes

AAC+

Yes

AIFF

Yes

SPEAKER

Front SPL

82 dB

└ Front Tweeter Unit

13mm(ND)/Balance Dome

└ Front Woofer Unit

35 x 72 (Track)

└ Front Impedance

4 Ω

└ Front Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shield

Subwoofer SPL

85dB

└ Subwoofer System

Bass Reflex

└ Subwoofer Unit

6 inch

└ Subwoofer Impedance

3 ohm

└ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shield

POWER

Type

Adaptor (25V 2A)

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption

45W

Subwoofer - Power type

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Subwoofer - Power Consumption

33W

Subwoofer - Wireless Hz

5GHz only

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(LAS855M)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

