MUSICflow HS9 Wireless Multi-Room Speaker

Specs

Reviews

Support

MUSICflow HS9 Wireless Multi-Room Speaker

LAS950M

MUSICflow HS9 Wireless Multi-Room Speaker

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

1100 x 106 x 135

Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

296 X 332 X 296

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

8.22

Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

1166 x 516 x 352

Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)

7.6

Gross Weight (Kg)

19.6

AMPLIFIER

Channel

7.1 CH

Total Power Output

700W

└ Front

75W x 2 (Tweeter x 2)

└ Centre

75W

└ Rear

75W x 2

└ Surround

75W x 2

└ Subwoofer

175W (Wireless)

Audio DAC

192kHz / 24Bit

CONNECTIVITY

Wired

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-In

Yes

Multriroom Solution

Mesh network & Media Server

Bluetooth

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT

Audio Input

Portable In (3.5Ø)

Bluetooth

ver. 4.0

Optical

Yes (2)

USB

Yes (Service Only)

HDMI

Output (1), Input (3)

AUDIO SOUND MODE

Surround Mode

Yes

Party Mode

One-source Multi-speaker, Multi-source Multi-speaker, TV & Externer Player Sound to Multi-speaker

Night Mode

Yes

Upbit

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

Dynamic Loundness

Yes

Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

Yes

SPEAKER

Front SPL

82 dB

└ Front System

Closed Type

└ Front Tweeter Unit

20mm PPS Dome (Front Only)

└ Front Woofer Unit

3 inch/4ohm

└ Front Impedance

4 Ω

└ Front Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shield

Subwoofer SPL

85dB

└ Subwoofer System

Bass Reflex

└ Subwoofer Unit

6.5 inch

└ Subwoofer Impedance

3 ohm

└ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shield

POWER

Type

SMPS 100-240V

Power Consumption

50W

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

Subwoofer - Power type

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Subwoofer - Power Consumption

35W

Subwoofer - Wireless Hz

2.4GHz Only

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

