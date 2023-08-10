About Cookies on This Site

40 WATTS NB2020A SOUNDBAR TO ENHANCE YOUR TV’S SOUND

Specs

Reviews

Support

NB2020A

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

900 x 59 x 85 mm

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

2.6 Kg

Gross Weight (Kg)

4.60 Kg

AMPLIFIER

Total Power Output

40 W

└ Front

20 W x 2

INPUT & OUTPUT

Rear Panel - Portable In (3.5Ø)

N/A

└ Optical

Out x 1

AUDIO SOUND MODE

By Pass

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)

LPCM

LPCM

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS

Yes

POWER

Type

SMPS 200-240V

Power Consumption

11 W

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

SPEAKER

Front SPL

82 dB

└ Front System

Bass Reflex

└ Front Tweeter Unit

20 mm x 2

└ Front Woofer Unit

40 x 100 Track x 2

└ Front Impedance

6 Ω

└ Front Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shield

What people are saying

