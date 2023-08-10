About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2.1ch 100 watts NB2530A Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer

Specs

Reviews

Support

2.1ch 100 watts NB2530A Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer

NB2530A

2.1ch 100 watts NB2530A Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer

NB2530A
Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

950 x 55 x 95 mm

Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

1012 x 145 x 170 mm

AMPLIFIER

Channel

2.1 CH

Total Power Output

100 W

└ Front

30 W x 2

└ Subwoofer

40 W (Built-In)

INPUT & OUTPUT

Front - Display

FLD (White)

└ USB (Front Panel)

1

└ Audio In (Front Panel)

Portable In 3.5 Ø

└ Dimmer

Yes

└ Key LED Colour

Red

Rear Panel - Portable In (3.5Ø)

N/A

└ Optical

Out x 2

AUDIO SOUND MODE

Bass & Sound Enhancement

Yes

Natural EQ

Yes

By Pass

Yes

3D Surround Processor

Yes

Bass Blast (BASS)

Yes

Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

Yes

GAME EQ

Yes

MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)

Yes

Night Mode

Yes

Loudness

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)

LPCM

LPCM

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS

Yes

MP3

Yes

└ ID3 Tag

Yes

WMA

Yes

POWER

Type

SMPS 110-240V

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

SPEAKER

Front SPL

-

└ Front System

Closed Type

└ Front Tweeter Unit

20 mm Dome

└ Front Mid Unit

2.2 inch

└ Front Impedance

4 Ω

└ Front Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shield

Subwoofer SPL

-

└ Subwoofer System

Bass Reflex

└ Subwoofer Unit

6.5 inch

└ Subwoofer Impedance

4 Ω

└ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shield

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(NB2530A)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 