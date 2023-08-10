We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1 Ch 320W NB3540 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
-
770 x 35 x 75
-
Stand or Foot (H / mm)
-
1
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)
-
196 x 390 x 297 mm
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
1.3
-
Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)
-
5.55
-
Channel
-
2.1 CH
-
Total Power Output
-
320 W
-
└ Front
-
80 W x 2
-
└ Subwoofer
-
160W (Wireless)
-
Audio Input
-
Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 3.0
-
Optical
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect (Toggle)
-
Standard (By pass), CINEMA (Movie), MUSIC (Natural), NEWS (Clear Voice), SPORTS, BASS
-
Loudness
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS 2.0
-
Yes
-
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
-
Yes
-
OGG (Up to 48kHz)
-
Yes
-
WAV
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
└ ID3 Tag
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Adaptor (25V 2A)
-
Power Consumption
-
27W
-
Power Off Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Manual
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
USB Gender
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
