About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SK1D Soundbar

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG SK1D Soundbar

SK1D

LG SK1D Soundbar

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)1

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

Adaptive sound control analyzes content in real time. When ASC detects that you are listening to Dialog it automatically adjusts to allow you crystal clear dialog, when it senses action it raises the sub for more impact.
Auto Sound Engine, sound balance at any volume1

Auto Sound Engine, sound balance at any volume

LG Auto Sound Engine optimizes your sound at any volume level and maintains precise frequencies at all times. This provides the appropriate sound balance regardless of the volume.
TV Matching Design, complementary perfection1

TV Matching Design, complementary perfection

In simplistic elegance, allow the Soundbar to perfectly complement its surroundings. Specifically designed to match and enhance your TV.
Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your bar on demand1

Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your bar on demand

Sound starts the moment you transfer audio to the Soundbar. The Soundbar remains in sleep mode but turns on and begins playing when the audio is sent via Bluetooth.
Control with your TV Remote1

Control with your TV Remote

LG Soundbar comes with a remote but you can choose to use your own *TV remote as well. (*LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba and Samsung brand remotes).
Connected to your entertainment1

Connected to your entertainment

Feel free to connect to the device you wish with USB, Optical, Portable In and Bluetooth connectivity.
Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / MM)

950 x 71 x 47

Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

1012 x 170 x 145

Carton Type

Offset

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

2.47

Gross Weight (Kg)

4.1

Material - Mainset - Front

Mold

Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom

Mold / Mold

Material - Subwoofer - Front

Jersey

Material - Subwoofer - Body

Wood

Container Quantity - 20ft

1020

Container Quantity - 40ft

2040

Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

2312

Matching TV Size

Over 43 inch (2016 LG TV)

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

Channel

2.0ch

Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

100W

Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

50W x 2

SPEAKER

Main - SPL

82dB

Main - System

Closed

Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

20mm Dome

Main - Woofer Unit

2.2 inch

Main - Impedance

4ohm

CONNECTIVITY

General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)

Yes

General - Optical

Yes(1)

General - USB

Yes (Playback)

Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0

Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

Display Type

Dot LED

LED Indicator Colour

Red (Stand By) + White (3)

SOUND MODE

Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)

Yes

Sound Effect - Standard

Yes

Sound Effect - Cinemabr (Sound Field eXtension default)

Yes

User EQ

Yes (App)

Night Mode - On/Off

Yes

Auto Sound Engine - Default

Yes

Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

Yes/No

Bluetooth Stand-By

Yes

Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

Yes

Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Sound Sync - Optical

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

Yes

Mute

Yes

Auto Dimmer

Yes

USB Host

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

Main - Type

Adapter (100~240V, 50/60Hz)

Main - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Main - Power Consumption

27W

ACCESSORIES

Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)

Yes (Full)

Owners Manual - Book

Simple / Yes

Remote Control Unit - Model

MA5(Black)

Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)

AAA x 2

Batteries

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Box Type

Offset

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(SK1D)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

SK1D

LG SK1D Soundbar