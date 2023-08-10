We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SN11RG Soundbar
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
-
1443 x 63 x 146
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
-
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8
-
Rear Speaker (W x H x D / MM)
-
130 x 211.5 x 191.2
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
-
1516 x 284 x 472
-
Carton Type
-
TipOn
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
7.2
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
-
7.8
-
Rear Speaker - Net Weight (Kg)
-
5.2 (x2ea)
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
25.3
-
Material - Mainset - Front
-
Metal Grille
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
-
Mold/Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer - Front
-
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer - Body
-
Wood
-
Material - Wireless Speaker br Front
-
Metal (+Top)
-
Material - Wireless Speaker br Body
-
Mold
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
-
112
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
-
240
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
-
300
-
Matching TV Size
-
55 ~ 65 inch
-
Channel
-
7.1.4ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
-
770W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
-
50Wx2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Center
-
50W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Surround
-
50Wx2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Top
-
50Wx2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Rear
-
50Wx2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Rear Top
-
50Wx2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
-
220W (Wireless)
-
Number of Speakers
-
15ea
-
Main - SPL
-
82dB
-
Main - System
-
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
-
20mm Silk Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
-
40x100mm
-
Main - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Center - SPL
-
82dB
-
Center - System
-
Closed
-
Center - Tweeter Unit
-
20mm Silk Dome
-
Center - Woofer Unit
-
2 inch (Full Range)
-
Center - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Surround (Side) (L/R) - SPL
-
82dB
-
Surround (Side) (L/R) - System
-
Closed
-
Surround (Side) (L/R) - Woofer Unit
-
40x100mm
-
Surround (Side) (L/R) - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Top - SPL
-
83dB
-
Top - System
-
Closed
-
Top - Woofer Unit
-
2.5 inch
-
Top - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Rear - SPL
-
82dB
-
Rear - System
-
Closed
-
Rear - Woofer Unit
-
3 inch (Paper, Black)
-
Rear - Impedance
-
3ohm
-
Rear Top - SPL
-
83dB
-
Rear Top - System
-
Closed
-
Rear Top - Woofer Unit
-
2.5 inch
-
Rear Top - Impedance
-
3ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
-
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
-
7 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
-
3ohm
-
General - Optical
-
Yes (1)
-
General - HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out
-
Yes (1) / Yes (1)
-
HDR10 / HDR10+
-
Yes / No
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
General - USB
-
Yes
-
Wireless - Bluetooth
-
Yes (ver. 5.0, Bluetooth codec SBC)
-
Wireless - WiFi
-
Yes (wireless ready 1:1)
-
Display Type
-
LCD (5 Char.)
-
AI Indicator
-
4ea
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/192kHz
-
Yes
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/96kHz
-
Yes
-
Hi-Res Audio - Upbit/Upsampling to 24bit/192kHz
-
Yes
-
Google Multi Zone - Group Play Mode (One Source -- Multi Speaker)
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
-
Yes (with Meridian)
-
Sound Effect - Music
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Movie
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - DTS:X
-
Yes
-
User EQ
-
Yes (RCU and App)
-
Night Mode - On/Off
-
Yes (RCU and App)
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
-
Yes (App)
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
-
Yes (App)
-
AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In)
-
Yes (App)
-
Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS
-
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
-
Yes
-
EZ setup (BLE)
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant Built In
-
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant
-
Yes
-
Chromecast
-
Yes
-
NSU (Network Software Update)
-
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms
-
Yes (App)
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes (ARC and e-ARC)
-
Woofer Level Volume
-
Yes
-
Channel Level
-
Yes (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes (App)
-
USB Host
-
Yes
-
Built-in Music
-
Yes
-
Auto Detect (Bluetooth)
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
-
Yes
-
DTS X
-
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
-
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
-
Yes (C4A / USB)
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
-
Yes (C4A / USB)
-
WAV
-
Yes (C4A / USB)
-
MP3
-
Yes (C4A / USB)
-
AAC
-
Yes (C4A / USB)
-
Chrome Cast
-
Yes
-
Main - Type
-
SMPS (200~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W
-
Main - Power Consumption
-
75W
-
Rear - Type
-
SMPS (200~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Rear - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W
-
Rear - Power Consumption
-
20W
-
Rear - Wireless Frequency
-
5GHz
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
-
SMPS (200~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
-
38W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
-
5GHz
-
Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)
-
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
-
Yes (Simple)
-
Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide
-
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
-
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Open Source
-
Yes (Full)
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
-
MA7
-
Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)
-
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
-
Yes (built-in)
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
