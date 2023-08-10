About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SN11RG Soundbar

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG SN11RG Soundbar

SN11RG

LG SN11RG Soundbar

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / MM)

1443 x 63 x 146

Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)

221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8

Rear Speaker (W x H x D / MM)

130 x 211.5 x 191.2

Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

1516 x 284 x 472

Carton Type

TipOn

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

7.2

Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)

7.8

Rear Speaker - Net Weight (Kg)

5.2 (x2ea)

Gross Weight (Kg)

25.3

Material - Mainset - Front

Metal Grille

Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom

Mold/Mold

Material - Subwoofer - Front

Jersey

Material - Subwoofer - Body

Wood

Material - Wireless Speaker br Front

Metal (+Top)

Material - Wireless Speaker br Body

Mold

Container Quantity - 20ft

112

Container Quantity - 40ft

240

Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

300

Matching TV Size

55 ~ 65 inch

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

Channel

7.1.4ch

Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

770W

Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

50Wx2

Output Power (THD 10%) - Center

50W

Output Power (THD 10%) - Surround

50Wx2

Output Power (THD 10%) - Top

50Wx2

Output Power (THD 10%) - Rear

50Wx2

Output Power (THD 10%) - Rear Top

50Wx2

Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

220W (Wireless)

SPEAKER

Number of Speakers

15ea

Main - SPL

82dB

Main - System

Closed

Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

20mm Silk Dome

Main - Woofer Unit

40x100mm

Main - Impedance

4ohm

Center - SPL

82dB

Center - System

Closed

Center - Tweeter Unit

20mm Silk Dome

Center - Woofer Unit

2 inch (Full Range)

Center - Impedance

4ohm

Surround (Side) (L/R) - SPL

82dB

Surround (Side) (L/R) - System

Closed

Surround (Side) (L/R) - Woofer Unit

40x100mm

Surround (Side) (L/R) - Impedance

4ohm

Top - SPL

83dB

Top - System

Closed

Top - Woofer Unit

2.5 inch

Top - Impedance

4ohm

Rear - SPL

82dB

Rear - System

Closed

Rear - Woofer Unit

3 inch (Paper, Black)

Rear - Impedance

3ohm

Rear Top - SPL

83dB

Rear Top - System

Closed

Rear Top - Woofer Unit

2.5 inch

Rear Top - Impedance

3ohm

Subwoofer - SPL

85dB

Subwoofer - System

Bass Reflex

Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

7 inch

Subwoofer - Impedance

3ohm

CONNECTIVITY

General - Optical

Yes (1)

General - HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out

Yes (1) / Yes (1)

HDR10 / HDR10+

Yes / No

Dolby Vision

Yes

General - USB

Yes

Wireless - Bluetooth

Yes (ver. 5.0, Bluetooth codec SBC)

Wireless - WiFi

Yes (wireless ready 1:1)

INFORMATION DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD (5 Char.)

AI Indicator

4ea

SOUND MODE

Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/192kHz

Yes

Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/96kHz

Yes

Hi-Res Audio - Upbit/Upsampling to 24bit/192kHz

Yes

Google Multi Zone - Group Play Mode (One Source -- Multi Speaker)

Yes

Sound Effect - AI Sound Pro

Yes

Sound Effect - Standard

Yes (with Meridian)

Sound Effect - Music

Yes

Sound Effect - Bass Blast

Yes

Sound Effect - Movie

Yes

Sound Effect - Dolby Atmos

Yes

Sound Effect - DTS:X

Yes

User EQ

Yes (RCU and App)

Night Mode - On/Off

Yes (RCU and App)

Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

Yes (App)

Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off

Yes (App)

AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In)

Yes (App)

CONVENIENCE

Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS

Yes / Yes

Smart Phone File Playback

Yes

EZ setup (BLE)

Yes

Google Assistant Built In

Yes

Works with the Google Assistant

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

NSU (Network Software Update)

Yes

Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

Yes

Sound Sync - Optical

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

Yes

A/V Sync - 0~300ms

Yes (App)

SIMPLINK

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes (ARC and e-ARC)

Woofer Level Volume

Yes

Channel Level

Yes (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top

Mute

Yes

Auto Dimmer

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes (App)

USB Host

Yes

Built-in Music

Yes

Auto Detect (Bluetooth)

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby TrueHD

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio

Yes

DTS-HD High Resolution

Yes

DTS X

Yes

AAC / AAC+

Yes

FLAC - Up to 192kHz

Yes (C4A / USB)

OGG - Up to 48kHz

Yes (C4A / USB)

WAV

Yes (C4A / USB)

MP3

Yes (C4A / USB)

AAC

Yes (C4A / USB)

AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE

Chrome Cast

Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

Main - Type

SMPS (200~240V, 50/60Hz)

Main - Power Off Consumption

0.5W

Main - Power Consumption

75W

Rear - Type

SMPS (200~240V, 50/60Hz)

Rear - Power Off Consumption

0.5W

Rear - Power Consumption

20W

Rear - Wireless Frequency

5GHz

Subwoofer - Type - SMPS

SMPS (200~240V, 50/60Hz)

Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

0.5W

Subwoofer - Power Consumption

38W

Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency

5GHz

ACCESSORIES

Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)

Yes (Full)

Owners Manual - Book

Yes (Simple)

Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide

Yes

Owners Manual br Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

Yes

Owners Manual br Open Source

Yes (Full)

Remote Control Unit - Model

MA7

Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)

AAA x 2

Batteries

Yes (built-in)

Warranty Card

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(SN11RG)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(SN11RG)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 