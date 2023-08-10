We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SN5 Soundbar
Truly breathtaking audio experience
TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.
DTS Virtual:X
Hear the difference with immersive 3D sound
The LG Soundbar SN5 uses DTS Virtual:X to transform your home into a cinema, for the most immersive viewing of all your favourite movies.
Close-up right side of LG Soundbar with LG logo shown on the bottom right corner. Hi-Res logo is shown below the product.
High Resolution Audio
Listen to unrivalled sound
High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.
A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.
AI Sound Pro
Adaptive audio for everything you watch
AI Sound Pro automatically analyses content to instantly optimise audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.
Multiple connection options
Easily play music via Bluetooth®, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.
Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1
-
Output Power
-
400 W
-
Main
-
890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290 mm
All Spec
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
- / Yes
-
Main
-
890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290 mm
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1
-
Output Power
-
400 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
5 EA
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
28 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
33 W
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Main
-
2.35 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.8 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
10.4 kg
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4
-
USB
-
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
1
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
