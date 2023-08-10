About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SN5 Soundbar

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG SN5 Soundbar

SN5

LG SN5 Soundbar

SN5
LG Soundbar SN5

Truly breathtaking audio experience

DTS Virtual:X

Powerful and more realistic audio entertainment

2.1 ch Surround System

For the premium home theatre experience

Hi-Resolution Audio

For accurate sound of the highest quality

AI Sound Pro

Audio optimised for all your entertainment
Close-up of LG Soundbar left corner. Bottom left side of TV is also visible.
LG Soundbar SN5

The best sound for a cinematic experience

TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.

DTS Virtual:X

Hear the difference with immersive 3D sound

The LG Soundbar SN5 uses DTS Virtual:X to transform your home into a cinema, for the most immersive viewing of all your favourite movies.

Close-up right side of LG Soundbar with LG logo shown on the bottom right corner. Hi-Res logo is shown below the product.

High Resolution Audio

Listen to unrivalled sound

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.

A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.

AI Sound Pro

Adaptive audio for everything you watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyses content to instantly optimise audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

Connectivity

Multiple connection options

Easily play music via Bluetooth®, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.

Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.

Print

Key Spec

Number of Channels

2.1

Output Power

400 W

Main

890 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

890 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1

Output Power

400 W

Number of Speakers

5 EA

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

28 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

WEIGHT

Main

2.35 kg

Subwoofer

5.8 kg

Gross Weight

10.4 kg

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

4

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Optical

1

AUDIO FORMAT

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS Virtual:X

Yes

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(SN5)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(SN5)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

SN5

SN5

LG SN5 Soundbar