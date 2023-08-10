We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SN5Y
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
-
890 x 57 x 85
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
-
180 x 394 x 290
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
-
984 x 227 x 461
-
Carton Type
-
TipOn
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
2.35
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
-
5.8
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
10.5
-
Material - Mainset - Front
-
Metal Grille
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
-
Mold/Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer - Front
-
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer - Body
-
Wood
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
-
380
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
-
912
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
-
1056
-
Matching TV Size
-
40 inch upwards
-
Channel
-
2.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
-
400W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
-
90W (45W+45W) x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
-
220W (Wireless)
-
Number of Speakers
-
5ea
-
Main - SPL
-
82dB
-
Main - System
-
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
-
20mm Silk Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
-
40x100 mm
-
Main - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
-
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
-
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
-
3ohm
-
General - Optical
-
Yes (1)
-
General - HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out
-
Yes (1) / Yes (1)
-
General - USB
-
Yes
-
Wireless - Bluetooth
-
Yes (ver. 4.0, Bluetooth codec SBC / AAC)
-
Wireless - WiFi
-
Wireless ready (1:1)
-
Display Type
-
LCD (5 Char.)
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/96kHz
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
-
User EQ
-
Yes (RCU / App)
-
Night Mode - On/Off
-
Yes (App)
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
-
Yes (App)
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
-
Yes (App)
-
Auto Sound Engine - Default
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS
-
No / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
-
Yes
-
FOTA
-
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LGTV)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV)
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms
-
Yes (App)
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes (ARC)
-
Woofer Level Volume
-
Yes
-
Channel Level
-
Yes (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Rear
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
-
Yes
-
USB Host
-
Yes
-
Built-in Music
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
-
Yes (USB)
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
-
Yes (USB)
-
WAV
-
Yes (USB)
-
MP3
-
Yes (USB)
-
WMA
-
Yes (USB)
-
Main - Type
-
Adaptor (25V, 2A)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W
-
Main - Power Consumption
-
28W
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
-
SMPS (100~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
-
33W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
-
5GHz
-
Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)
-
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
-
Yes (Simple)
-
Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide
-
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Open Source
-
Yes (Full)
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
-
MA7
-
Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)
-
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
-
Yes (built-in)
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
