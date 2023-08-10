About Cookies on This Site

LG Sound Bar SN5Y

LG Sound Bar SN5Y

SN5Y

LG Sound Bar SN5Y

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / MM)

890 x 57 x 85

Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)

180 x 394 x 290

Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

984 x 227 x 461

Carton Type

TipOn

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

2.35

Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)

5.8

Gross Weight (Kg)

10.5

Material - Mainset - Front

Metal Grille

Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom

Mold/Mold

Material - Subwoofer - Front

Jersey

Material - Subwoofer - Body

Wood

Container Quantity - 20ft

380

Container Quantity - 40ft

912

Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

1056

Matching TV Size

40 inch upwards

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

Channel

2.1ch

Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

400W

Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

90W (45W+45W) x 2

Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

220W (Wireless)

SPEAKER

Number of Speakers

5ea

Main - SPL

82dB

Main - System

Closed

Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

20mm Silk Dome

Main - Woofer Unit

40x100 mm

Main - Impedance

4ohm

Subwoofer - SPL

85dB

Subwoofer - System

Bass Reflex

Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

6 inch

Subwoofer - Impedance

3ohm

CONNECTIVITY

General - Optical

Yes (1)

General - HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out

Yes (1) / Yes (1)

General - USB

Yes

Wireless - Bluetooth

Yes (ver. 4.0, Bluetooth codec SBC / AAC)

Wireless - WiFi

Wireless ready (1:1)

INFORMATION DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD (5 Char.)

SOUND MODE

Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/96kHz

Yes

Sound Effect - AI Sound Pro

Yes

Sound Effect - Standard

Yes

Sound Effect - Bass Blast

Yes

Sound Effect - DTS Virtual:X

Yes

User EQ

Yes (RCU / App)

Night Mode - On/Off

Yes (App)

Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

Yes (App)

Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off

Yes (App)

Auto Sound Engine - Default

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS

No / Yes

Smart Phone File Playback

Yes

FOTA

Yes

Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

Yes

Sound Sync - Optical

Yes

Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LGTV)

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV)

Yes

A/V Sync - 0~300ms

Yes (App)

SIMPLINK

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes (ARC)

Woofer Level Volume

Yes

Channel Level

Yes (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Rear

Mute

Yes

Auto Dimmer

Yes

USB Host

Yes

Built-in Music

Yes

Bluetooth Stand-By

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

FLAC - Up to 192kHz

Yes (USB)

OGG - Up to 48kHz

Yes (USB)

WAV

Yes (USB)

MP3

Yes (USB)

WMA

Yes (USB)

POWER CONSUMPTION

Main - Type

Adaptor (25V, 2A)

Main - Power Off Consumption

0.5W

Main - Power Consumption

28W

Subwoofer - Type - SMPS

SMPS (100~240V, 50/60Hz)

Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

0.5W

Subwoofer - Power Consumption

33W

Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency

5GHz

ACCESSORIES

Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)

Yes (Full)

Owners Manual - Book

Yes (Simple)

Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide

Yes

Owners Manual br Open Source

Yes (Full)

Remote Control Unit - Model

MA7

Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)

AAA x 2

Batteries

Yes (built-in)

Warranty Card

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(SN5Y)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(SN5Y)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

