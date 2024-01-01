Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SQM1

Front view

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.

Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical.

Close-up right side of LG Soundbar next to smartphone. Two devices are on the white shelf.

Bluetooth® Streaming 

Stream Smart for Quality Sound

Stream music directly from your smartphone to LG Sound Bar SQM1 via Bluetooth®. Exceptional sound for all your music is now all within your reach.

The TV is attached to the wall, and the sound bar is on a white shelf. TV showing a man plays guitar.

TV Sound Sync

Sync Seamlessly

LG Sound Bar SQM1 can be simply connected to your LG TV via optical. Your complete TV audio experience is ready in no time.

