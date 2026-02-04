2.1 channel LG Soundbar for TV with Immersive Sound US30A

About Cookies on This Site

US30A
Front view of soundbar and subwoofer
Key Features

  • AI Sound Pro - optimised audio for whatever you watch
  • WOW Orchestra - synchronised TV and soundbar for enhanced sound
  • WOW Interface - easily control the soundbar through your TV remote
  • 2.1ch 140W - clear and powerful sound
LG Soundbar S30A is placed in a plain background under lighting.

LG Soundbar S30A is placed in a plain background under lighting.

AI-optimised sound. The versatile companion for your LG TV

Enjoy richer, more immersive 2.1ch sound powered by WOW Orchestra and AI Sound Pro

On the left image 3 TV screens are shown: A stage and a mic in her hand, a reporter spaeaking with a mic and a tablet in her each hand and a horse. Below the TVs S30A soundbar is placed with EQ graphics on it. In the bottom 3 icons are presented: MUSIC, VOICE and CINEMA. In the center Concert scene is being played on the TV. Virtual sound effect comes out from TV, Soundbar and a sub-woofer at the same time. On the right image a wall-mount TV is showing LG webOS home screen and S30A is placed below the TV, on the TV table. On the left a LG TV remote control is partially shown and on the right 4 icons are showing WOW Interface features.

WOW Orchestra

Elevate your TV sound with a soundbar for an immersive experience

Sound comes from both TV and soundbar, expanding the sound field for a richer, more immersive experience. The soundbar delivers the main audio, while the TV plays mid and high ranges to enhance clarity.

Violin concert is being played on LG TV on the wall. Virtual sound effect is coming out from LG TV and LG Soundbar S20A simultaneously, showing how WOW Orchestra is created.

*Screen images simulated.

**WOW Orchestra enables Soundbar speakers and TV speakers to be used at the same time, to enhance the audio experience. Image graphics are for visualisation purposes only; actual TV speaker direction may differ.

***WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (QNED 80 support limited to 2022, 2023 and 2025), NANO 90/80 (2025 only), UHD UA75/UA73 (2025 only), Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****Please note that some WOW Orchestra services may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection and/or LG ThinQ App is required for updates (TV and/or Soundbar)

WOW Interface

Easy control – operate on screen with your LG TV remote

Experience unparalleled synergy when paired with LG TV. Control your soundbar’s mode, volume, connection and other settings directly on screen using your TV remote.

A wall-mount TV is showing LG webOS home screen and S30A is placed below the TV, on the TV table. On the left a LG TV remote control is partially shown and on the right 4 icons are showing WOW Interface features.

*Screen images simulated.

*Screen images simulated.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

*** WOW Interface Compatible TVs:

OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75, NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ, Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. 

****Please note that some WOW Interface services may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection and/or LG ThinQ App is required for updates (TV and/or Soundbar)

 

2.1ch Ultimate sound

Immersive sound all around

Step into the scene as 140W 2.1ch stereo sound with a subwoofer delivers bold, lifelike soundscapes.

TV with scientific content is shown and S30A soundbar is placed right below. On the floor the soundbar's sub woofer also stands. White semi-transparent sound waves are coming widely out of soundbar and the subwoofer.

*Screen images simulated.

*Screen images simulated.

 

AI Sound Pro

AI optimises sound for every genre

AI analyzes sound genre of the content and delivers through the three optimised modes. Automatically sets the most optimal mode according to analysis.

*Screen images simulated.

LG ThinQ

Control your soundbar through LG ThinQ app on a smartphone

Connect to device, adjust volume, and change sound mode on ThinQ app for your convenience.

Commitment for Better Life

LG is committed to create a better life for all. We are redesigning manufacturing processes to use sustainable materials, including recycled resin. We will continue to explore and introduce new technology for sustainability. Our products are statement of our promise.

Key Spec

  • General - Number of Channels

    2.1

  • General - Output Power

    140 W

  • Dimensions (WxHxD) - Main

    720 x 63 x 80 mm

  • Dimensions (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

    220 x 345 x 220 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Optical

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Codec

    SBC / AAC

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

  • HDMI Version

    1.4

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

  • Main

    720 x 63 x 80 mm

  • Subwoofer

    220 x 345 x 220 mm

  • Box Size

    779 x 279 x 388 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    1.7 kg

  • Subwoofer

    4.5 kg

  • Gross Weight

    7.9 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.1

  • Output Power

    140 W

  • Number of Speakers

    3 EA

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

  • Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806096610503

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    15 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

    18 W

GENERAL_PDR

  • The security update is supported for

    2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

