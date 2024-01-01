Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
US60T

LG Soundbar for TV with Cinematic Sound 3.1 channel US60T 2024

Front view of LG Soundbar US60TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

The LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Grand soundscapes surround you

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

                           *Screen images simulated. 

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

Feel every detail of an audio panorama

3.1ch Ultimate Sound

Alluring sound all around

 

Become part of the scene as 340W 3.1ch surround sound and a subwoofer make bold, lifelike soundscapes.

 

An LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound. A city skyline is visible through the window.

*Screen images simulated. 

Sound senses how you like to listen

AI Sound Pro

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro detects what you're watching from a vast range of genres, then applies the ideal settings.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

*Screen images simulated.

Key Spec

  • Number of Channels

    3.1

  • Output Power

    340 W

  • Main

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Optical

    1

  • USB

    1

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

  • Main

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    2.5 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.7 kg

  • Gross Weight

    9.8 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    3.1

  • Output Power

    340 W

  • Number of Speakers

    4 EA

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

  • Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806098768189

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    33 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

    33 W

GENERAL_PDR

  • The security update is supported for

    2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

