LG XBOOM Go PK5W Portable Speaker
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
-
220 x 129 x 119
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
1.2
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
-
264 x 187 x 176
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
1.76
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
-
2400
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
-
5200
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
-
5720
-
Channel
-
2ch
-
Channel - Passive Radiator
-
Yes (2)
-
Power Output (W)
-
20W
-
Audio In-Portable In (Φ3.5)
-
Yes
-
Power-USB C-type (Female)
-
Yes
-
Type
-
LED indicator (BT, Power on, Battery, EQ, Dual play)
-
EQ - Clear Vocal+Enhanced Bass (default)
-
Yes
-
EQ - Clear Vocal
-
Yes
-
EQ - Enhanced Bass
-
Yes
-
EQ - Standard
-
Yes
-
Battery Type
-
Lithum-ion
-
Battery Capacity
-
7.4V 2600mAh
-
Battery Charging Time
-
4hr
-
Battery Life
-
18hrs
-
Power Consumption-Power-on mode (Charging status)
-
9W
-
Power Consumption - Stand-by mode
-
Under 0.5W
-
APT-X HD
-
Yes
-
APT-X
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Easy Connection & Service-Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Easy Connection & Service-Dual Play
-
Yes
-
Easy Connection & Service-BLE (Auto music play)
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager(FOTA)
-
Yes (Android only)
-
Bluetooth App(Android/iOS)
-
Yes (Android only)
-
Button - Power
-
Yes
-
Button - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Button - Play/Pause
-
Yes
-
Button - Volume +
-
Yes
-
Button - Volume -
-
Yes
-
Button - EQ (Enhanced bass)
-
Yes
-
Button - EQ (Clear Vocal)
-
Yes
-
Button - Lighting/Mic
-
Yes
-
Button - Dual Play
-
Yes
-
Button - Reset
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google Now, Siri Compatible)
-
Yes
-
Lighting - Mood/Lighting LED
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
Yes (IPX5)
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Speaker phone
-
Yes
-
Security Lock (in-store)
-
Yes
-
Instruction Manual-Simple manual
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
USB C Type Cable
-
Yes (1000mm)
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
-
Offset
