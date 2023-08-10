About Cookies on This Site

2900W LG XBOOM CM9740 Home Audio System with Smart DJ 2.0

CM9740

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

520.3 x 255 x 423

Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm

513 x 719 x 481

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

8.7

Front Speaker (kg)

31.8

AMPLIFIER

Total Power Output

2900W

└ Front

725W x 2

└ Subwoofer

725W x 2

INPUT & OUTPUT

Audio In

USB 1(Front), USB 2 (Front), Portable in (Front), AUX IN(L/R): 2 (Rear)

AUDIO SOUND MODE

User EQ

Yes

Cluster1 EQ

Yes

By Pass

Yes

Pop

Yes

Classic

Yes

Rock

Yes

Jazz

Yes

Auto EQ

Yes

Bass Blast

Yes

Loudness

Yes

MP3 Optimizer

Yes

Football

Yes

Smart DJ

Yes

Juke box

Yes

DJ Effect

Yes

Auto DJ

Yes

DJ Pro (Drone pad)

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

Station Preset

50

Memory / Erase

Yes

Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

200W

Power Consumption at Stand By

Under 1W

ACCESSORIES

Manual

Yes

Remote Control Unit

Yes

Batteries

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

FM Antenna

Yes

What people are saying

