LG XBOOM OK75 1000W One Body Hi-Fi Speaker with Blast Horn

Specs

Reviews

Support

OK75

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Entity

UK

Target MP

18.3

System Model Name

OK75-DB

System Model Name - Main Set

OK75DB

AMPLIFIER

Power Output – Front

295W x 2

Power Output – Sub Woofer

410W

Function Selector - CD/DVD

Yes/No

Function Selector - Tuner

Yes

Function Selector - AUX1

Yes

Function Selector - USB1

Yes

Function Selector - USB2

Yes

Function Selector - Portable In

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

Yes

INTERFACE

Audio In - Optical

Yes

Audio In - USB 1

Yes (Front)

Audio In - USB 2

Yes (Front)

Audio In - Portable In

Yes

Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)

1 (Rear)

Door Lock Key (Disc)

Yes

System Connection With Speaker (Front / Subwoofer)

Built-in

Radio Antenna - FM

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

2EA (Φ6.3)

Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)

Yes

DISPLAY

Display - Type

CM4740

Display - Demo

Yes

Display - Dimmer

Yes

SOUND

EQ - User EQ

Yes

EQ - Cluster1 EQ

Yes

EQ - Standard

Yes

EQ - Pop

Yes

EQ - Classic

Yes

EQ - Rock

Yes

EQ - Jazz

Yes

EQ - Bass Blast / Bass Blast+

Bass Blast

EQ - Football

Yes

Local EQ - Dangdut

Yes

Local EQ - Arabic

Yes

Local EQ - Afro Hip-hop

Yes

Local EQ - India

Yes

Local EQ - Regueton

Yes

Local EQ - Merengue

Yes

Local EQ - Salsa

Yes

Local EQ - Samba

Yes

Local EQ - Axe

Yes

Local EQ - Forro

Yes

Local EQ - Funk

Yes

Local EQ - Sertanejo

Yes

Juke box

Yes

DJ Effect

Yes

DJ Loop

Yes

DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

Yes

DJ scratch

Yes

Multi Jukebox

Yes

Sampler Creator

Yes

Party Kick Starter

Yes

Party Kick Starter Sampler creator

Yes

Auto DJ

Yes

Childsafe Mode

Yes

POWER

Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)

110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

Power Requirement - Wide

110/220V

Power Consumption

94W

Power Consumption at Stand By

0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

DTS

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

Yes

Mute

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

Station Preset

Ran.50

Memory / Erase

Yes/Yes

Clock/Alarm/Sleep/Set

Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Loading Type

1-CD Tray

Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

Yes

Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

Yes/Yes

Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

Yes/Yes

Playable File Format - MP3

Yes

Playable File Format - WMA

Yes

Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC Codec

Yes

Convenience - Repeat 1/All

Yes/Yes

Convenience - JukeBox

Yes (300)

Convenience - Suffle

Yes

Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - USB Direct Recording

Yes

Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)

Yes / No

Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

Yes

Convenience - Sparkle Lighting

Yes

Convenience - X-Flash Lighting

Yes

Convenience - Party Accelerator

Yes

Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Yes

Convenience - File/Folder Search With Music Playing (EZ File Search)

Yes

Convenience - File Delete

Yes

Convenience - BluetoothAuto Function Change

Yes

Convenience - TV Sound Sync.

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

Yes

Convenience - DJ Sharing

Yes

Convenience - Fota

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Phone Pairing (Android/iOS)

Yes / No

Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

Yes

Convenience - Wireless Party Link

Yes

Set mobility - Wheels

Yes (2)

Set mobility - Handle

Yes

KARAOKE

Echo Mode

Yes

Vocal Effects

Yes

Voice |Canceller

Yes

Key Changer

Yes

TV SOUND

Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

Yes

Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Sound Sync - Optical

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Remote Control Unit - Unit

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Model Name

MA2

Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

40 (Option 9)

Remote Control Unit - Battery

AAAx2

Instruction Manual - Simple

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

FM Antenna

FM 75Ω ANT

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Tip on

Power Cord Cable

Yes

SPEAKER

Spreaker - System

2Way 2Speaker
1Way 1Speaker

Spreaker - Tweeter Unit

2" x 2

Spreaker - Mid Unit

3" x 2

Speaker - Woofer Unit

8" x 1

Speaker - Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer)

8Ω/4Ω/3Ω

Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding

No Shield

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(OK75)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

