XBOOM Portable One Body Hi-Fi Speaker
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
-
353 x 420 x 292
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
-
440 x 456 x 366
-
Set Weight (kg)
-
10.0
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
11.5
-
Freight (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
400 / 800 / 800
-
Power Output – Front
-
50W
-
Function Selector - Tuner
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX1
-
Yes (3.5mm)
-
Function Selector - USB1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes
-
Audio In - AUX 1
-
Yes (3.5mm)
-
Speaker Out
-
Front Left/Right, One Piece type
-
Radio Antenna - FM
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
-
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)
-
Yes
-
Display - Type
-
LED
-
EQ - Standard
-
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
-
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
-
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
-
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
-
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Music volume
-
Yes
-
MIC Volume
-
Yes
-
Power Requirement - Wide
-
110/220V
-
Power Consumption
-
36W
-
Power Off Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Vocal Effects
-
Yes
-
Eco
-
Yes
-
Voice Canceller
-
Yes
-
Key changer
-
Yes
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
-
Ran. 10
-
Memory / Erase
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Format - SBC
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Shuffle
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi color speaker lighting
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Telescopic handle
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Wheel for easy to move
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Lock
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Connection
-
Yes
-
Battery Capacity
-
12V/7Ah
-
Battery Charging time
-
8hr
-
Battery Life
-
15hr ↑
-
Mic
-
Yes
-
Vocal Effects
-
Yes
-
Echo
-
Yes
-
Voice canceller
-
Yes
-
Key changer
-
Yes
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
FM 75Ω ANT
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
-
Tip on
-
Spreaker - SPL
-
87dB
-
Spreaker - System
-
87dB
-
Speaker - Tweeter Unit
-
20mm Silk Dome
-
Spreaker - Woofer Unit
-
6.5"
-
Spreaker - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding
-
No Shield
