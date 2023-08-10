About Cookies on This Site

XBOOM Portable One Body Hi-Fi Speaker

Specs

Reviews

Support

XBOOM Portable One Body Hi-Fi Speaker

RL2

XBOOM Portable One Body Hi-Fi Speaker

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

353 x 420 x 292

Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

440 x 456 x 366

Set Weight (kg)

10.0

Gross Weight (Kg)

11.5

Freight (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

400 / 800 / 800

AMPLIFIER

Power Output – Front

50W

Function Selector - Tuner

Yes

Function Selector - AUX1

Yes (3.5mm)

Function Selector - USB1

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

Yes

INTERFACE

Audio In - USB 1

Yes

Audio In - AUX 1

Yes (3.5mm)

Speaker Out

Front Left/Right, One Piece type

Radio Antenna - FM

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

1EA (Φ6.3)

Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)

Yes

DISPLAY

Display - Type

LED

SOUND

EQ - Standard

Yes

EQ - Pop

Yes

EQ - Classic

Yes

EQ - Rock

Yes

EQ - Jazz

Yes

EQ - Bass Blast

Yes

Music volume

Yes

MIC Volume

Yes

POWER

Power Requirement - Wide

110/220V

Power Consumption

36W

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

AUDIO CONTROL

Vocal Effects

Yes

Eco

Yes

Voice Canceller

Yes

Key changer

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

Station Preset

Ran. 10

Memory / Erase

Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Playable File Format - MP3

Yes

Playable File Format - WMA

Yes

Bluetooth Audio Format - SBC

Yes

Convenience - Repeat 1/All

Yes/Yes

Convenience - Shuffle

Yes

Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

Convenience - Multi color speaker lighting

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing

Yes

Convenience - Telescopic handle

Yes

Convenience - Wheel for easy to move

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Lock

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Connection

Yes

BUILT-IN BATTERY

Battery Capacity

12V/7Ah

Battery Charging time

8hr

Battery Life

15hr ↑

KARAOKE

Mic

Yes

Vocal Effects

Yes

Echo

Yes

Voice canceller

Yes

Key changer

Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Instruction Manual - Simple

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

FM Antenna

FM 75Ω ANT

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Tip on

SPEAKER

Spreaker - SPL

87dB

Spreaker - System

87dB

Speaker - Tweeter Unit

20mm Silk Dome

Spreaker - Woofer Unit

6.5"

Spreaker - Impedance

4ohm

Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding

No Shield

What people are saying

