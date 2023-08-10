We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM XL5S Speaker
LG XBOOM XL5S is placed on the infinite space. On the wall, square sound graphics are illustrated. In the middel of the speaker an 6.5-inch giant woofer is enlarged in order to emphazie its 200W sound. Sound waves comes out from the woofer.
*The sound may vary depending on the sound source.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
Front view of the speaker. There is a line to inform each part of the lighting. On top and bottom, double strobe lighting. In the middle, pink and cyon gradient multi color ring lighting is on.
XBOOM Party Lightings
Make Your Party Mesmerizing
LG XBOOM Party Lighting makes a party lit. You can create a party light show with flashy double strobe lighting.
bg
Customize Your Party Lighting
Screen capture of XBOOM APP. You can customize the lightings through the app.
*All pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
Hold Your Own Concert
There are people enjoying acoustic concert with LG XBOOM XL5S. Below the image, there are guitar
Take it everywhere,
Enjoy anytime
*IPX4-rating tested in fresh water. Speaker should not be submerged in water. Use with caution around bodies of water, such as swimming pools or the ocean.
*12-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting. Battery life varies by use, settings, and environmental conditions.
All Spec
-
Woofer Unit
-
6.5" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Size
-
2.5" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Type
-
Cone
-
Net Weight
-
11.2 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
13.6 kg
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
-
Yes
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
3.5
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
12
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
289 x 570 x 280 mm
-
Carton Box
-
698 x 374 x 354 mm
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
-
200W
-
Power-on mode
-
55W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5W
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes (USB)
-
WMA
-
Yes (USB)
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
AC Adaptor Jack
-
Yes
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Guitar in (6.3Φ)
-
Yes
-
Mic in (6.3Φ)
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
XL5S
LG XBOOM XL5S Speaker