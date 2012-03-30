About Cookies on This Site

Digital Switchover Information

03/30/2012
During the Digital switchover program in the UK if you lose any or all of your channels then you will need to perform a factory set and retune of your LG equipment.

Factory Reset & Re-tune Instructions for current non-smart LG TV's

On Remote:  -         Menu – down arrow to-         Options – down arrow to-         Factory Set …and follow the on screen instructions. Some TV’s may require a separate ‘Autotune’ afterwards:On remote: -         Menu – select-         Setup – select-         Autotune …and follow the on-screen instructions. Factory Reset & Re-tune Instructions for current smart LG TV'sOn Remote:  -         Home – down arrow to-         Setup – down arrow to-         Option - down arrow to-         Factory Set …and follow the on screen instructions. Some TV’s may require a separate ‘Autotune’ afterwards:On remote: -         Menu – select-         Setup – select-         Autotune …and follow the on-screen instructions.  

To find out when your switchover will be happening or for more information you can contact Digital UK on the following:

Tel. 0845 6505050Web. digitaluk.co.uk

