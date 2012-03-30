We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Digital Switchover Information
During the Digital switchover program in the UK if you lose any or all of your channels then you will need to perform a factory set and retune of your LG equipment.
Factory Reset & Re-tune Instructions for current non-smart LG TV's
On Remote: - Menu – down arrow to- Options – down arrow to- Factory Set …and follow the on screen instructions. Some TV’s may require a separate ‘Autotune’ afterwards:On remote: - Menu – select- Setup – select- Autotune …and follow the on-screen instructions. Factory Reset & Re-tune Instructions for current smart LG TV'sOn Remote: - Home – down arrow to- Setup – down arrow to- Option - down arrow to- Factory Set …and follow the on screen instructions. Some TV’s may require a separate ‘Autotune’ afterwards:On remote: - Menu – select- Setup – select- Autotune …and follow the on-screen instructions.
To find out when your switchover will be happening or for more information you can contact Digital UK on the following:
Tel. 0845 6505050Web. digitaluk.co.uk
