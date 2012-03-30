Digital Switchover Information

During the Digital switchover program in the UK if you lose any or all of your channels then you will need to perform a factory set and retune of your LG equipment.

Factory Reset & Re-tune Instructions for current non-smart LG TV's

On Remote: - Menu – down arrow to- Options – down arrow to- Factory Set …and follow the on screen instructions. Some TV’s may require a separate ‘Autotune’ afterwards:On remote: - Menu – select- Setup – select- Autotune …and follow the on-screen instructions. Factory Reset & Re-tune Instructions for current smart LG TV's On Remote: - Home – down arrow to- Setup – down arrow to- Option - down arrow to- Factory Set …and follow the on screen instructions. Some TV’s may require a separate ‘Autotune’ afterwards:On remote: - Menu – select- Setup – select- Autotune …and follow the on-screen instructions.

To find out when your switchover will be happening or for more information you can contact Digital UK on the following:

Tel. 0845 6505050Web. digitaluk.co.uk