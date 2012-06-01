We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Where to purchase LG active 3D glasses - Model AGS-350
Curry's now stock the 3D glasses - model type AGS-350 used with the LG 3D Plasma TV - 50PM670T
Web site link:
http://www.currys.co.uk/gbuk/lg-ag-s350-active-3d-glasses-13184216-pdt.html
