Notification of Saorview EPG change and frequency change on Tuesday 10th July 2012

Please note these two upcoming changes to the Saorview service.

1. EPG Change

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) regulates the Saorview Electronic Programme Guide (EPG). The BAI has directed that a change be made to the channel order on the EPG. Consequently RTÉ News Now will swap places with 3e. The new line-up will be:

· 3e in position 5 on the EPG

· RTÉ News Now in position 6 on the EPG

This change will take place on Tue 10th July at 13.00 hrs.

The change means that most receivers (TVs and STBs) will require a re-scan in order to continue to receive these channels. We will provide basic advice to consumers on how to do this on the Saorview website.





2. Frequency Change at Three Rock, Co. Dublin

Viewers in the greater Dublin area receive Saorview from either Three Rock or Kippure. Both sites transmit on the same frequency, and the receiver does not know which transmission site is being received.

RTÉNL plans to change frequency at Three Rock. There is no longer a requirement to operate this site as a Single Frequency Network (SFN) with Kippure.

On 10th July, Three Rock will change from channel 54 to channel 30.

Service from this site will cease at 09.00 hrs and return at 13.00 hrs on that day.

Following this frequency change, viewers who no longer receive channel 54 will have to re-scan their receivers in order to receive from channel 30. This change will coincide with the EPG change described above.

Saorview plans to inform the public of this change in the lead up to 10th July through the Saorview website and through public information announcements on all Saorview TV services. We will also send a notice to the South Dublin Freesheets. Additional staff will be on duty in the Saorview Information Unit, Lo-Call 1-890-222-012, from 8th to 12th July to answer consumer calls.