About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Notification of Saorview EPG change and frequency change on Tuesday 10th July 2012

07/06/2012
Print
Copy Link

Please note these two upcoming changes to the Saorview service.

1.      EPG Change

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) regulates the Saorview Electronic Programme Guide (EPG). The BAI has directed that a change be made to the channel order on the EPG. Consequently RTÉ News Now will swap places with 3e. The new line-up will be:

 

·        3e in position 5 on the EPG
·        RTÉ News Now in position 6 on the EPG

 

This change will take place on Tue 10th July at 13.00 hrs.

 

The change means that most receivers (TVs and STBs) will require a re-scan in order to continue to receive these channels. We will provide basic advice to consumers on how to do this on the Saorview website.

 
 

2.      Frequency Change at Three Rock, Co. Dublin

Viewers in the greater Dublin area receive Saorview from either Three Rock or Kippure. Both sites transmit on the same frequency, and the receiver does not know which transmission site is being received.

 

RTÉNL plans to change frequency at Three Rock. There is no longer a requirement to operate this site as a Single Frequency Network (SFN) with Kippure.

 

On 10th July, Three Rock will change from channel 54 to channel 30.

 

Service from this site will cease at 09.00 hrs and return at 13.00 hrs on that day.

 

Following this frequency change, viewers who no longer receive channel 54 will have to re-scan their receivers in order to receive from channel 30. This change will coincide with the EPG change described above.

 

Saorview plans to inform the public of this change in the lead up to 10th July through the Saorview website and through public information announcements on all Saorview TV services. We will also send a notice to the South Dublin Freesheets. Additional staff will be on duty in the Saorview Information Unit, Lo-Call 1-890-222-012, from 8th to 12th July to answer consumer calls.

back to list

Contact Us