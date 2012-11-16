Information regarding an update for your LG Optical storage devices and Windows 8

Due to the recent release of Microsoft Windows8, we have updated the firmware on a number of our optical storage devices to be fully combatiable with the new operating system. The table below shows our latest models that have had their firmware updated, please check if your model is on the list and then follow the instructions on how to update it.

Blu-ray Category Type Model BD-Writer H/H BH10LS38 BH10NS38 BH12LS38 BH12NS38 WH12LS39 BH14NS40 BH14NS48 WH14NS40 BE12LU38 BE14NU40 Slim BP06LU11 BP40NS20 BD Combo H/H CH10LS28 CH12LS28 CH12NS28 UH12LS29 UH12NS29 Slim CP40NG10 DVD-Writer Category Type Model DVD-Writer H/H GE24NU30 GE24LU30 GH24LS70 GH24NS70 GH22LS70 GH22NS70 GH24NS71 GH24NS72 GH24NS90 GH22NS90 Slim GP40LB10 GP40NR10 GP40NW10 GP40NB11 GP10NB21 GP30NB20 GP30NW20 GP40NB40 GP30NB30 GP30NW30 GP30NB40 GP30NW40

To update the firmware:

Click on the 'Support' link on the main lg.com website. Type your model into the 'Search Product Model' field On the product support page. go down to 'downloads' and then click on the 'Software Update' tab. Click on the filename to download the firmware. PLEASE READ THE README FILE BEFORE ATTEMPTING UPDATE.

To upgrade the bundled software (PowerDVD, Power2go and PowerProducer)

First you have to check if your software version is applicable to the update, to check this you need to see if the 'SR' number matches the table below

Available SR Number MES111206-01 MES111215-02 MES120117-02 MES110322-06 MES111215-03

To check your SR Number:

While running the software, Click “CyberLink PowerDVD” on the top side of the program. This will bring up the 'About PowerDVD' window, your SR version will be shown here. If your SR does not match any of the above numbers then the update will not be made available to you.

To upgrade your version of PowerDVD:

Open you PowerDVD software Click on the Blue button with the arrow pointing up on it. (On the top bar on the right hand side) Select the 'patch' tab and click the latest patch

To upgrade your version of Power2go or PowerProducer, just load the software as per normal and a pop-up should appear asking you to update your software, just click the message.