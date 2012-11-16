About Cookies on This Site

Information regarding an update for your LG Optical storage devices and Windows 8

11/16/2012
Due to the recent release of Microsoft Windows8, we have updated the firmware on a number of our optical storage devices to be fully combatiable with the new operating system. The table below shows our latest models that have had their firmware updated, please check if your model is on the list and then follow the instructions on how to update it.

 

  Blu-ray

 

CategoryTypeModel
BD-WriterH/HBH10LS38
BH10NS38
BH12LS38
BH12NS38
WH12LS39
BH14NS40
BH14NS48
WH14NS40
BE12LU38
BE14NU40
SlimBP06LU11
BP40NS20
BD ComboH/HCH10LS28
CH12LS28
CH12NS28
UH12LS29
UH12NS29
SlimCP40NG10

 

  DVD-Writer

 

CategoryTypeModel
DVD-WriterH/HGE24NU30
GE24LU30
GH24LS70
GH24NS70
GH22LS70
GH22NS70
GH24NS71
GH24NS72
GH24NS90
GH22NS90
SlimGP40LB10
GP40NR10
GP40NW10
GP40NB11
GP10NB21
GP30NB20
GP30NW20
GP40NB40
GP30NB30
GP30NW30
GP30NB40
GP30NW40

 

To update the firmware:

  1. Click on the 'Support' link on the main lg.com website.
  2. Type your model into the 'Search Product Model' field
  3. On the product support page. go down to 'downloads' and then click on the 'Software Update' tab.
  4. Click on the filename to download the firmware.
  5. PLEASE READ THE README FILE BEFORE ATTEMPTING UPDATE.

 

To upgrade the bundled software (PowerDVD, Power2go and PowerProducer)

First you have to check if your software version is applicable to the update, to check this you need to see if the 'SR' number matches the table below

 

Available SR Number
MES111206-01
MES111215-02
MES120117-02
MES110322-06
MES111215-03

To check your SR Number:

  1. While running the software, Click “CyberLink PowerDVD”  on the top side of the program.
  2. This will bring up the 'About PowerDVD' window, your SR version will be shown here. If your SR does not match any of the above numbers then the update will not be made available to you.

To upgrade your version of PowerDVD:

  1. Open you PowerDVD software
  2. Click on the Blue button with the arrow pointing up on it. (On the top bar on the right hand side)
  3. Select the 'patch' tab and click the latest patch

To upgrade your version of Power2go or PowerProducer, just load the software as per normal and a pop-up should appear asking you to update your software, just click the message.

 

