Information regarding an update for your LG Optical storage devices and Windows 8
Due to the recent release of Microsoft Windows8, we have updated the firmware on a number of our optical storage devices to be fully combatiable with the new operating system. The table below shows our latest models that have had their firmware updated, please check if your model is on the list and then follow the instructions on how to update it.
Blu-ray
DVD-Writer
To update the firmware:
- Click on the 'Support' link on the main lg.com website.
- Type your model into the 'Search Product Model' field
- On the product support page. go down to 'downloads' and then click on the 'Software Update' tab.
- Click on the filename to download the firmware.
- PLEASE READ THE README FILE BEFORE ATTEMPTING UPDATE.
To upgrade the bundled software (PowerDVD, Power2go and PowerProducer)
First you have to check if your software version is applicable to the update, to check this you need to see if the 'SR' number matches the table below
|Available SR Number
|MES111206-01
|MES111215-02
|MES120117-02
|MES110322-06
|MES111215-03
To check your SR Number:
- While running the software, Click “CyberLink PowerDVD” on the top side of the program.
- This will bring up the 'About PowerDVD' window, your SR version will be shown here. If your SR does not match any of the above numbers then the update will not be made available to you.
To upgrade your version of PowerDVD:
- Open you PowerDVD software
- Click on the Blue button with the arrow pointing up on it. (On the top bar on the right hand side)
- Select the 'patch' tab and click the latest patch
To upgrade your version of Power2go or PowerProducer, just load the software as per normal and a pop-up should appear asking you to update your software, just click the message.
