For users of PowerDVD8: upgrade required to play BD movies

We have been made aware that some BD titles cannot be played with PowerDVD8 which we bundled with our DVD drives due to an issue with the AACS(Advanced Access Content System). To fix this you will need to upgrade your version of PowerDVD8 software to PowerDVD10 as per the guide below.

Open your copy of PowerDVD

Click on the blue button with the arrow (can be found at the top left)

A pop-up window will appear, click on 'update new'.

On the 'Cyberlink Upgrade guide page', click 'Download Free Update'.

Download the upgrade file and install it

You should now be able to continue watching and enjoying your favourite blu-ray movies.