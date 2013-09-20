We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2012 Smart TV models - BlinkBox and NowTV application problem
Following a recent software update to LG 2012 Smart TVs some customers may experience problems viewing streaming content from both the BlinkBox and NowTV applications. LG are aware of these problems and are actively investigating a solution. As soon as this solution is tested it will be released as a new software update which can be downloaded and installed as usual by customers.
