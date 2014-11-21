Lollipop update on Nexus devices may cause issues

It has come to our attention that a few Nexus owners who have upgraded to the new version of Android codenamed Lollipop are experiencing issues running certain applications. Google are aware of the problem are working to resolve this as quickly as possible. It is possible applications that are experiencing issues under the Lollipop OS will work correctly if re-installed or if an updated version is made available by the application vendor.

Once we receive more information regarding a fix we will let you know.