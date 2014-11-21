We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Lollipop update on Nexus devices may cause issues
It has come to our attention that a few Nexus owners who have upgraded to the new version of Android codenamed Lollipop are experiencing issues running certain applications. Google are aware of the problem are working to resolve this as quickly as possible. It is possible applications that are experiencing issues under the Lollipop OS will work correctly if re-installed or if an updated version is made available by the application vendor.
Once we receive more information regarding a fix we will let you know.
