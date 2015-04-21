Important information regarding updated software for LG monitors and the UAC fix.

Dear LG Customers,

LG was made aware of an issue regarding the UAC (User Account Control) in windows 7 (and above) which would automatically deactivate when bundled software for certain LG monitors is installed.

We have now prepared an update to this software which is available on our website which will resolve this issue.

(Please click the appropriate below link to download the appropriate software for your monitor.)

TCF+SS+AR: LG Monitor Software_458_TCF_Ver3.3.5_SS_Ver6.54_AR_Ver2.2.zip

http://lmu.lge.com/ExternalService/App/LG%20Monitor%20Software_458_TCF_Ver3.3.5_SS_Ver6.54_AR_Ver2.2.zip

TCF+SS: LG Monitor Software_458_TCF_Ver3.3.5_SS_Ver6.54_ASM.zip

http://lmu.lge.com/ExternalService/App/LG%Monitor%Software_458_TCF_Ver3.3.5_SS_Ver6.54_ASM.zip

TCP+SS: LG Monitor Software_458_TCP_Ver3.4.5_SS_Ver6.54_ASM.zip

http://lmu.lge.com/ExternalService/App/LG%Monitor%Software_458_TCP_Ver3.4.5_SS_Ver6.54_ASM.zip

SS+AR: LG Monitor Software_458_SS_Ver6.54_AR_Ver2.2.zip

http://lmu.lge.com/ExternalService/App/LG%Monitor%Software_458_SS_Ver6.54_AR_Ver2.2.zip

SS: Win_SS_SetupV6.54.zip

http://lmu.lge.com/ExternalService/App/Win_SS_SetupV6.54.zip

DC: Win_DualController.1.35.zip

http://lmu.lge.com/ExternalService/App/Win_DualController.1.35.zip

For an alternative solution, you can also resolve the issue by changing some settings:

First go to Control Panel -> User Accounts -> User Accounts -> Change User Account Control settings Change notification option - Bottom selection will turn off notifications while selecting the other 3 options will turn them back on.

We truly appreciate our customers feedback to allow us to improve our products and services, and we will continue to do our very best to live up to your expectations.

Sincerely yours,

LG