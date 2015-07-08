About Cookies on This Site

LG are now working in partnership with AMDEA

07/08/2015
LG are now working in partnership with AMDEA (The Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances.)

This is good news for our customers, as this means you are able to use the AMDEA 'Register my appliance' portal on all your LG appliances! The web portal, which is a consumer safety initiative, offers you a simple way to register all your appliances you have acquired within the last twelve years. 

Registering your appliance is important as it means we are able to contact you should a product be recalled. 

If you would like to find out more about the Register Your Appliance intiative, please click here

If you would like to find out more about AMDEA, click here.

 

 

