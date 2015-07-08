We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG are now working in partnership with AMDEA
LG are now working in partnership with AMDEA (The Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances.)
This is good news for our customers, as this means you are able to use the AMDEA 'Register my appliance' portal on all your LG appliances! The web portal, which is a consumer safety initiative, offers you a simple way to register all your appliances you have acquired within the last twelve years.
Registering your appliance is important as it means we are able to contact you should a product be recalled.
If you would like to find out more about the Register Your Appliance intiative, please click here
If you would like to find out more about AMDEA, click here.
