Freeview Play has launched on selected WebOS 3.0 Smart TVs, with updates available from June.

The addition of Freeview Play means that for the first time LG Smart TV owners with webOS 3.0 will be able to access the ITV Hub and All 4, as well as other services also accessible via Freeview Play from the BBC and Channel 5. The scroll back TV guide will be available later in 2016.

To receive the Freeview Play service, a software update maybe required. You can check the latest software by clicking Settings > General > About This TV on your TV.

The software update release varies by products, so if the update is unavailable please check again in next few days.

For further information and help on the Freeview Play update, please visit the support pages here