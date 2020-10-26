About Cookies on This Site

10/26/2020
LG Electronics Free OLED TV Power Board Replacement Service

In the process of carrying out a voluntary replacement service in South Korea where a TV power board issue was first reported, LG has continued to investigate the possibility

of certain TV models being affected in other markets. Through these investigations, LG ultimately found that there have been rare cases reported in the European market.

The issue is caused by the performance degradation of a specific component that results in increased current in the TV power board.

This has been classified by the ICSMS (which is under the European Commission) as ‘N-low risk’ – the lowest risk level, with no incidences having been reported to warrant any serious concern

However to improve the long term reliability of your OLED TV the voluntary free of charge power board replacement program has been expanded to Europe.

The list of effected OLED TV models and their production years is detailed below:

Year of production

Models

2016

OLED65E6, OLED65G6, OLED77G6

2017

OLED65B7, OLED65C7, OLED65E7, OLED65G7, OLED65W7, OLED77G7, OLED77W7

2018

OLED65G8, OLED65W8, OLED77C8, OLED77W8

Up to Sept 2019

OLED65W9, OLED77B9, OLED77C9, OLED77W9

Once you have confirmed you have one of the above OLED TV Models - please proceed to register for an appointment via our Replacement request form by scanning the QR Code or link down below:

 

 

 

There is also a dedicated support line for this service:  (+44) 03332343696

 

