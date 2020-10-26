We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Electronics Free OLED TV Power Board Replacement Service
In the process of carrying out a voluntary replacement service in South Korea where a TV power board issue was first reported, LG has continued to investigate the possibility
of certain TV models being affected in other markets. Through these investigations, LG ultimately found that there have been rare cases reported in the European market.
The issue is caused by the performance degradation of a specific component that results in increased current in the TV power board.
This has been classified by the ICSMS (which is under the European Commission) as ‘N-low risk’ – the lowest risk level, with no incidences having been reported to warrant any serious concern
However to improve the long term reliability of your OLED TV the voluntary free of charge power board replacement program has been expanded to Europe.
The list of effected OLED TV models and their production years is detailed below:
Year of production
Models
2016
OLED65E6, OLED65G6, OLED77G6
2017
OLED65B7, OLED65C7, OLED65E7, OLED65G7, OLED65W7, OLED77G7, OLED77W7
2018
OLED65G8, OLED65W8, OLED77C8, OLED77W8
Up to Sept 2019
OLED65W9, OLED77B9, OLED77C9, OLED77W9
Once you have confirmed you have one of the above OLED TV Models - please proceed to register for an appointment via our Replacement request form by scanning the QR Code or link down below:
There is also a dedicated support line for this service: (+44) 03332343696
