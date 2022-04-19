We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Security update policy for webOS TV
Our TVs are increasingly connected to the internet. We provide software and security updates at least once a year for a minimum period of 2 years after the product launch. Where possibly we will continue to provide security updates up to 5 years in the case of a critical security vulnerability.
Note: When installing and setting up the TV for the first time it may be necessary to perform a software update to reflect the latest available security patches
