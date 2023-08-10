We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Stand your TV like a work of art
Gallery Stand seen placed in the corner of a bright and sunny room with a mounted LG TV, giving the space an elegant touch.
Minimalist design, clean space
Gallery Stand seen from the back, with a close-up view of the Gallery Stand’s companion bracket and the Gallery Stand seen from the side facing left.
Set up and enjoy
Works with a variety of TVs
Gallery Stand seen in three different spaces with three different TVs. The first is the LG OLED TV in a bright room, the second is the LG NanoCell TV in a hotel-like space, and the third is LG UHD AI Thinq in a white, gallery-like space.
1. 2022 models:
OLED 65/55”: G2, C2, CS, B2, A2
NanoCell 65/55”: NANO84, NANO83, NANO82, NANO81, NANO80, NANO79, NANO78, NANO77, NANO76, NANO75, NANO73
UHD 65/60/55”: UQ93, UQ91, UQ90, UQ83, UQ82, UQ81, UQ80
2021 models:
OLED 65/55”: G1, C1, B1, A1
NanoCell 65/55”: NANO88, NANO86, NANO85, NANO83, NANO81, NANO80, NANO79, NANO77, NANO76, NANO75
UHD 65/60/55”: UP83, UP82, UP81, UP80, UP78, UP77
2020 models:
OLED 65/55”: GX, CX, BX
NanoCell 55”: NANO95
NanoCell 65/55”: NANO93, NANO91, NANO90, NANO87, NANO86, NANO85, NANO83, NANO81, NANO80
2019 models:
OLED 65/55”: C9, B9
NanoCell 55”: SM98, SM96, SM95, SM90
NanoCell 65/55”: SM89, SM86, SM85, SM83, SM82, SM81, SM80
