TV Details
*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
The next-level visual detail with brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
Brighter visuals with Brightness Booster
The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 and our new light boosting algorithm deliver brighter visuals.
*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.
Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces
Unveil mesmerizing depth, detail and contrast from stunning picture quality. True black levels maintain their deep black appearance whether it's bright or dark around you.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
Perfect Colour
100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours even in sunlight or dark environments.
*'100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*100% Colour Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard colour volume as verified independently by Intertek.
*The LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 colour patterns.
Soundbar Details
Stunning soundscapes surround you
*Screen images simulated.
LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience
WOW Interface
Simplicity is right at your fingertips
Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features.
LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.
*Screen images simulated.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.
-
42 Inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV
-
US40TR LG Home Theater Soundbar with Surround Sound Rear Speakers 4.1 channel
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
932 x 540 x 41.1
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
9.8
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
-
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Yes
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
-
Yes
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
-
Yes
-
Response Time
-
Less than 0.1ms
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 25
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Google Cast
-
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Home Hub
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
The security update is supported until
-
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Voice ID
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes
AUDIO
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.3)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
CI Slot
-
1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
x2
-
USB Input
-
x3 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
932 x 540 x 41.1
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1060 x 660 x 152
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
12.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
932 x 577 x 170
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
718 x 170
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
9.8
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
10.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 200
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
-
8806096353752
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Attached)
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
4.1
-
Output Power
-
400 W
-
Main
-
720 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Rear Speaker
-
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
171 x 320 x 252 mm
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
-
8806096061381
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WOW Interface
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
720 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Rear Speaker
-
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
171 x 320 x 252 mm
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
4.1
-
Output Power
-
400 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
5 EA
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
22 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)
-
20 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
35 W
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
-
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
WEIGHT
-
Main
-
1.65 kg
-
Rear Speaker (x2)
-
2.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
4.2 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
10.0 kg
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.3
-
USB
-
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
1
AUDIO FORMAT
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
