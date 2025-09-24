We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42 inch LG OLED AI C5 + XO2TBE Bluetooth Speaker Bundle
Key Features
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
- True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
- 100% Colour Fidelity for accurate lifelike colours. 100% Colour Volume for richer hues
- Brighter visuals from the new light boosting algorithm of Brightness Booster
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
TV Details
*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Next-level visual detail with the brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces
Unveil mesmerizing depth, detail and contrast from stunning picture quality. True black levels maintain their deep black appearance whether it's bright or dark around you.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
Perfect Colour
100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours even in sunlight or dark environments.
Speaker Details
360° Sound
Stay in the heart of your music
Surround yourself with your favourite music, no matter where you are. The 360° omnidirectional sound delivers a natural and consistently high-quality audio.
A soundwave image to show 360 omnidirectional sound of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.
- 42 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025
- LG XBOOM 360 XO2 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 360 Sound
Key Spec
Display Type
4K OLED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
Audio Output
20W
Speaker System
2.0 channel
Dolby Atmos
Yes
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K OLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
AI Upscaling
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
Picture Mode
10 modes
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
Motion
OLED Motion
AI Picture Pro
Yes
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
GAMING
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
The security update is supported until
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
AUDIO
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
Audio Output
20W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
CI Slot
1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
USB Input
x3 (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25GB
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
AUDIO FORMAT
SBC
Yes
AAC
Yes
EQ
Sound Boost
Yes
Standard
Yes
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
5.3
CONVENIENCE
Multipoint
Yes
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
Yes
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
Yes
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
Water/Splashproof
IP55
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes
Battery Indicator
Yes
Speakerphone
Yes
Security lock
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Speaker
119 x 209 x 119
Carton Box
165 x 282 x 165
WEIGHT
Net Weight
0.9 kg
Gross Weight
1.5 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
USB C type cable
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806084417749
GENERAL
Number of Channels
1ch (2Way)
Output Power
20W
POWER SUPPLY
USB C-type
Yes
BATTERY
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
4
Battery Life (Hrs)
15
POWER CONSUMPTION
Power-on mode
10W
Stand-by mode
0.5W
SPEAKER
Woofer Unit
3" x 1
Tweeter Unit Size
1" x 1
Tweeter Unit Type
Cone
Passive Radiator
Yes
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
