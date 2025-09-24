Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
42 inch LG OLED AI C5 + XO2TBE Bluetooth Speaker Bundle
UKEU
TV

42 inch LG OLED AI C5 + XO2TBE Bluetooth Speaker Bundle

UKEU
Product Information Sheet

42 inch LG OLED AI C5 + XO2TBE Bluetooth Speaker Bundle

OLED42C5ELB.XO2TBE
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
Slightly angled view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Rear view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Side view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Front view and side view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 lights up with different shades of blue and bolts of light shoot out from it highlighting its circuits. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.
Next-level visual
OLED TV for 12 years
Campfire at night in the middle of nature. In the distance is a forest and lake. The evening sky is filled with stars. The whole scene is split in half. One side is darker and duller. The other half is remarkably brighter, showcasing the impressive brilliance from Brightness Booster.
Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux.
Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux.
Leopard in the forest in vivid color and detail. The leopard has a grid and a light glowing behind it, indicating how LG AI Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
On an LG OLED TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account. The short text explains how users can now synchronize their voice to their personal profile for easier navigation and personalized recommendations.
XO2TBE Bluetooth Speaker
Key Features

  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
  • True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
  • 100% Colour Fidelity for accurate lifelike colours. 100% Colour Volume for richer hues
  • Brighter visuals from the new light boosting algorithm of Brightness Booster
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.

OLED42C5ELB

42 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front

XO2TBE

LG XBOOM 360 XO2 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 360 Sound
1015 WUSB PD

TV Details

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, colour, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Next-level visual detail with the brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8

Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is against a dark background. It glows with teal light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces

Unveil mesmerizing depth, detail and contrast from stunning picture quality. True black levels maintain their deep black appearance whether it's bright or dark around you.

Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

Perfect Colour

100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours even in sunlight or dark environments.

Dazzling and vibrantly colorful fireworks are on a TV screen. Logo certification is visible, Perfect Color Technology delivers color consistency levels greater than 99% up to 500 lux. Intertek certifications that show independent testing are also beside it.

Speaker Details

A woman sitting on the sofa with her dog and listening music with LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Colour your space
with sound and light

Fill your space with sound and light, and connect to your mood.
Short design film of the XO2T. Play the video.

360° Sound

Stay in the heart of your music

Surround yourself with your favourite music, no matter where you are. The 360° omnidirectional sound delivers a natural and consistently high-quality audio.

A soundwave image to show 360 omnidirectional sound of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

AI Picture Pro

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25GB

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED42C5ELB)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED42C5ELB)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED42C5ELB)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED42C5ELB)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED42C5ELB)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(OLED42C5ELB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.3

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IP55

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speakerphone

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Speaker

119 x 209 x 119

Carton Box

165 x 282 x 165

WEIGHT

Net Weight

0.9 kg

Gross Weight

1.5 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806084417749

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch (2Way)

Output Power

20W

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

4

Battery Life (Hrs)

15

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

10W

Stand-by mode

0.5W

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

3" x 1

Tweeter Unit Size

1" x 1

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

Passive Radiator

Yes

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(XO2TBE)
extension:pdf
EPS(XO2TBE)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(XO2TBE)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(XO2TBE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

