48 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 TV + 32 inch UltraFine Monitor Bundle

Key Upgrades of G5 vs. G4

Here are the key standout improvements of the G5 compared to the previous series:

1. Picture Quality: The G5 introduces an upgrade from the Alpha 11 AI Processor to the new Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2. This, our most brilliant processor yet, enables the TV to perceive objects with pixel-level precision, significantly enhancing picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.

The G5 is UL-verified for Perfect Black and Perfect Colour, which improves perceived brightness and contrast whether you're in a bright or dark room. With 100% Colour Fidelity and 100% Colour Volume certifications on LG’s 2025 OLED TVs, the G5 delivers accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen, even in direct sunlight or dark environments.¹ ²

2. Sound Quality: The newly enhanced AI Object Remastering feature extracts voices, music, and audio SFX to optimise for clarity, delivering the best sound experience possible.³

3. Gaming: Validated for both G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync, the G5 offers excellent VRR performance for smooth, tear-free gameplay. With support for up to 165Hz VRR, a 0.1ms response time, and ClearMR 10000 certification, it ensures ultra-smooth motion and ultra-low latency.⁴ ⁵

4. webOS for AI: Upgraded to webOS 25, the G5 offers a smarter, more intuitive TV experience. LG AI learns your viewing preferences, understands your lifestyle, and optimises every aspect of your TV experience to create the most ideal, personalised entertainment, just for you.

The newly designed AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience—no extra device is needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, simply point and click to use it like an air mouse or speak for voice commands.⁶

Key AI Features

1) AI Voice ID: LG AI Voice ID recognises each user's unique voice signature and offers personalised recommendations the moment you speak.⁷

2) AI Picture & Sound Wizard: Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalised picture profile just for you. You can also choose the audio you prefer from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences, and every sound element is refined with AI-balanced audio.

3) AI Chatbot: You can interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote to address any concerns, from configuring settings to troubleshooting.⁸

4) AI Search: You can ask your TV anything. The built-in AI recognises your voice and swiftly provides personalised recommendations based on your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.⁹

5) AI Concierge: A short press on the AI button on your remote opens your AI Concierge, which provides customised keywords and recommendations based on your search and viewing history.¹⁰

1) *LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black, measured against the IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standard based on a typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

2) *LG OLED Display is also verified by UL for Perfect Colour, which is measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*100% Colour Volume is a measure of a display's ability to reproduce a colour volume that is equal to or greater than the DCI-P3 standard, as independently verified by Intertek.

*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 colour patterns.

*The '100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' certifications apply to LG’s 2025 OLED TVs.

3) *This feature must be activated through the Soundbar Mode menu.

*Sound performance may vary according to the listening environment.

4) *The 97-inch model supports 120Hz, and the 48-inch model supports 144Hz.

5) *ClearMR is a VESA certification programme that evaluates a display's motion blur performance.

*Support for this feature may vary by model. ClearMR 10000 is certified for the LG OLED G5 (83, 77, 65, and 55-inch models).

6) *The design, availability, and functions of the AI Magic Remote may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only available in countries that support Natural Language Processing (NLP) in their native language.

7) *The content shown may be reduced or limited depending on the region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It only works with apps that support the Voice ID account.

8) *AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*The US and Korea use the LLM (Large Language Model) model.

*An internet connection is required.

9) *An internet connection is required.

*The AI Chatbot is available in countries that support Natural Language Processing (NLP) in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

10) *Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon the product's release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.