Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55 Inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV and USC9S Soundbar
UK EU
TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

55 Inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV and USC9S Soundbar

UK EU
TV
OLED55C54LA.USC9S

55 Inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV and USC9S Soundbar

()
  • front view and Front angle view of LG Sound Bar USC9S and Woofer
  • dimension view
  • Ultra Slim PREMIUM TV stand
  • alpha9 AI Processor
  • WebOS
  • LG Magic Remote
  • world No.1 OLED TV
  • details view
  • Ultra Slim Design
  • lifestyle image view
  • lifestyle image view
  • Front angle view of LG Sound Bar USC9S and Woofer
front view and Front angle view of LG Sound Bar USC9S and Woofer
dimension view
Ultra Slim PREMIUM TV stand
alpha9 AI Processor
WebOS
LG Magic Remote
world No.1 OLED TV
details view
Ultra Slim Design
lifestyle image view
lifestyle image view
Front angle view of LG Sound Bar USC9S and Woofer

Key Features

  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
  • True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
  • 100% Colour Fidelity for accurate lifelike colours. 100% Colour Volume for richer hues
  • Brighter visuals from the new light boosting algorithm of Brightness Booster
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.

OLED55C54LA

55 Inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front angle view of LG Sound Bar USC9S and Woofer

USC9S

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1 channel USC9S 2024

TV Details

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, colour, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

The next-level visual detail with brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8

Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is against a dark background. It glows with teal light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

Brighter visuals with Brightness Booster

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 and our new light boosting algorithm deliver brighter visuals.

Campfire at night in the middle of nature. In the distance is a forest and lake. The evening sky is filled with stars. The scene is split in half. On one side, it showcase the impressive brilliance from Brightness Booster. On the other side, it's darker and grayer.

*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces

Unveil mesmerizing depth, detail and contrast from stunning picture quality. True black levels maintain their deep black appearance whether it's bright or dark around you.

Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

Perfect Colour

100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours even in sunlight or dark environments.

Dazzling and vibrantly colorful fireworks are on a TV screen. Logo certification is visible, Perfect Color Technology delivers color consistency levels greater than 99% up to 500 lux. Intertek certifications that show independent testing are also beside it.

*'100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*100% Colour Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard colour volume as verified independently by Intertek.
*The LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 colour patterns.

Soundbar Details

Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

WOW Bracket perfectly matches your LG OLED evo C Series and soundbar

Enjoy yourLG OLED evo C Series on the wall or on a stand with the WOW Bracket.

Synergy that completes a whole new experience

LG Soundbar is perfect for LG TVs. The best TV and soundbar synergy takes your entertainment experience to a whole new level. Enjoy them with a breeze.

*All Pictures shown are for illustaration purpose only. 

**It has an exclusive bracket that are compatible with LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4 Series 195cm/77",164cm/65",139cm/55".

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 703 x 45.1

TV Weight without Stand

14.1

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 703 x 45.1

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1360 x 810 x 187

Packaging Weight (kg)

21.3

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 757 x 230

TV Stand (WxD)

470 x 230

TV Weight without Stand

14.1

TV Weight with Stand

16.0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096418246

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED55C54LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED55C54LA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED55C54LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED55C54LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED55C54LA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Output Power

400 W

All Spec

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.0

CONVENIENCE

WOW Interface

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806091940995

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Output Power

400 W

Number of Speakers

9 EA

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

37 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

38 W

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(USC9S)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(USC9S)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(USC9S)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 