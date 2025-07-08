We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TV Detials
*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Next-level visual detail with the brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
Brighter visuals with Brightness Booster
The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 and our new light boosting algorithm deliver brighter visuals.
*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.
Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces
Unveil mesmerizing depth, detail and contrast from stunning picture quality. True black levels maintain their deep black appearance whether it's bright or dark around you.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
Perfect Colour
100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours even in sunlight or dark environments.
Soundbar Detials
Synergy that completes a whole new experience
LG Soundbar is perfect for LG TVs. The best TV and soundbar synergy takes your entertainment experience to a whole new level. Enjoy them with a breeze.
*All Pictures shown are for illustaration purpose only.
**It has an exclusive bracket that are compatible with LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4 Series 195cm/77",164cm/65",139cm/55".