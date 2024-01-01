Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG G4 OLED 65'' TV & USG10TY Soundbar
LG G4 OLED 65'' TV & USG10TY Soundbar

Product Information Sheet
OLED65G45LW.USG10TY

LG G4 OLED 65'' TV & USG10TY Soundbar

Front view of LG OLED evo OLED65G45LW TV with world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem written in gold
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG OLED evo OLED65G45LW TV with world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem written in gold

OLED65G45LW

65 inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV 2024 - Wall mount version
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of LG Soundbar SG10TY and Subwoofer

USG10TY

LG Soundbar for G series OLED TV with Dolby Atmos USG10TY 2024

TV details

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

alpha 11 AI Processor

11 years of expertise packed into one chipset

The only chipset dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

 

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Brightness Booster Max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 97” G4 is not included. 

**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 

***Brightness differs by series and size.

****Screen images simulated.

Zero Gap

An iconic design in sight and sound

A side view of the LG OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.

One Wall Design

Seamless design shows virtually zero gap

A side view of the LG OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.

Clean looks at one with
the wall

Merges elegantly against your wall with no gap³.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

An image of the LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.

OLED Care+

Peace of mind prevails

Backed by a 5-year panel warranty² and OLED Care.

Soundbar details

LG OLED G Series Matching Design

Blends with the LG OLED G Series

Complete LG OLED G with the Soundbar that matches it flawlessly and sits at one with the wall like art.

An angled perspective of the bottom of an LG Soundbar and LG TV, mounts against the wall.

A close-up of the soundbar against the wall.

LG Soundbar and LG TV match together in a modern living space, showing musical performance.

3.1ch Ultimate Sound

Alluring sound all around

Immerse yourself in the scene with the lifelike soundscapes of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X projected by a 420W 3.1ch surround sound system and subwoofer.

LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. Three branches of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Screen images simulated. 

Multi-Channel Audio Experience

Feel vast and expressive sonic wonder

The LG Soundbar converts basic 2-channel audio into multi-channel audio for deep sound that resonates through your space.

 

LG Soundbar, LG TV, and a subwoofer are placed in a modern city apartment. LG Soundbar is emitting soundwaves made of white droplets filling the room and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. As a whole, they are creating a dome effect across the room.

*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.

**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels. 

***Screen images simulated. 

AI Room Calibration Pro

In tune with your space with no distortion

The soundbar scans the room to find you and your rear speakers and, regardless of placement, adjusts volume differences and delay time for an unparalleled listening experience that soars from the back of the room.

 

*AI Room Calibration Pro is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Soundbar is placed by using algorithms that improve sonic performance.   

**Supports both included (6-channel) and optional (2-channel) rear speakers, and there is no difference in calibration based on the number of channels (included and optional calibrate the same gain level difference and delay). 

***Operates with the old '23 algorithm when rear speakers are not connected.

****When setting up rear speakers, AI Room Calibration Pro can be carried out through the LG Soundbar app. 

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update. 

******Rear speakers are sold separately.

*******Screen images simulated.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 826 x 24.3

TV Weight without Stand

23.8

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes (Up to 4 views)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2028

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Audio Output

60W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 826 x 24.3

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 970 x 172

Packaging Weight (kg)

35.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 910 x 263

TV Stand (WxD)

485 x 263

TV Weight without Stand

23.8

TV Weight with Stand

29.1

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096020241

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED65G45LW)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED65G45LW)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED65G45LW)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED65G45LW)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED65G45LW)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Main

1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Works with Alexa

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Tidal Connect

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Works with the Google Assistant

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

Optical

1

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

WEIGHT

Main

3.9 kg

Subwoofer

5.8 kg

Gross Weight

16.1 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806084427731

OLED65G45LW.USG10TY

LG G4 OLED 65'' TV & USG10TY Soundbar

Product Information Sheet

OLED65G45LW.USG10TY

LG G4 OLED 65'' TV & USG10TY Soundbar

Product Information Sheet