Front view of LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
Left-facing side view of LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV.
Rear view of LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV.
Side view of LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV.
Front view and side view of LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is against a dark background. It glows with purple and blue light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title talks about how the processor that is dedicated to LG OLED evo delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness with pixel-level precision. Performance statistics are visible. 6.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 2.2 times faster operation, CPU. 3.6 times improved graphics, GPU.
A space shuttle launching from the ground. The scene is split in the middle with one half slightly darker and duller. The other half shows how the rocket blast is remarkably bright, demonstrating how bright visuals can be on an LG OLED TV screen with the light emitting structure and lighting control architecture of Brightness Booster Ultimate.
OLED TV for 12 years
Campfire at night in the middle of nature. In the distance is a forest and lake. The evening sky is filled with stars. The whole scene is split in half. One side is darker and duller. The other half is remarkably brighter, showcasing the impressive brilliance from Brightness Booster.
Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux.
Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux.
Leopard in the forest in vivid color and detail. The leopard has a grid and a light glowing behind it, indicating how LG AI Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
On an LG OLED TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account. The short text explains how users can now synchronize their voice to their personal profile for easier navigation and personalized recommendations.
USG10TY Soundbar

Key Features

  • 4K picture quality, AI upscaled visual, and surround sound from the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
  • True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
  • 100% Colour Fidelity for accurate lifelike colours. 100% Colour Volume for richer hues
  • Up to 3X brighter visuals vs. conventional OLED TVs from Brightness Booster Ultimate
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.

OLED65G56LS

65 Inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of LG Soundbar SG10TY and Subwoofer

USG10TY

LG Soundbar for G series OLED TV with Dolby Atmos USG10TY 2024

TV Detials

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, colour, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.


Our most brilliant alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 for the best viewing experience

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning colour and brightness. AI engines perceive objects with pixel-level precision to enhance picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is against a dark background. It glows with purple and blue light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 6.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 2.2 times faster operation, CPU. 3.6 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

3X brighter visuals with Brightness Booster Ultimate

The alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 the new light emitting structure and lighting control architecture deliver up to three times brighter visuals.

Scene of a space shuttle launch that's split in half. One half of the scene is bright and vivid thanks to the LG brightness boosting algorithms. The other half is dark, faded, and gray.

*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

*Peak brightness is 3X brighter than conventional OLED @10% window by Internal measurements.

*Peak brightness is 3X higher than non OLED evo except 97”.

Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces

Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.

Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

Perfect Colour

100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.

Dazzling and vibrantly colorful fireworks are on a TV screen. Logo certification is visible, Perfect Color Technology delivers color consistency levels greater than 99% up to 500 lux. Intertek certifications that show independent testing are also beside it.

*'Reflection Free' applies to OLED G5 models.

*'100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*100% Colour Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard colour volume as verified independently by Intertek.

*The LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 colour patterns.

*The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

*LG OLED Panel is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek.

Bring every frame to life with AI Picture Pro

AI Super Upscaling, AI Perceived Object Enhancer, and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a leopard in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the leopard's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

Soundbar details

LG OLED G Series Matching Design

Blends with the LG OLED G Series

Complete LG OLED G with the Soundbar that matches it flawlessly and sits at one with the wall like art.

An angled perspective of the bottom of an LG Soundbar and LG TV, mounts against the wall.

A close-up of the soundbar against the wall.

LG Soundbar and LG TV match together in a modern living space, showing musical performance.

3.1ch Ultimate Sound

Alluring sound all around

Immerse yourself in the scene with the lifelike soundscapes of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X projected by a 420W 3.1ch surround sound system and subwoofer.

LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. Three branches of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Screen images simulated. 

Multi-Channel Audio Experience

Feel vast and expressive sonic wonder

The LG Soundbar converts basic 2-channel audio into multi-channel audio for deep sound that resonates through your space.

 

LG Soundbar, LG TV, and a subwoofer are placed in a modern city apartment. LG Soundbar is emitting soundwaves made of white droplets filling the room and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. As a whole, they are creating a dome effect across the room.

*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.

**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels. 

***Screen images simulated. 

AI Room Calibration Pro

In tune with your space with no distortion

The soundbar scans the room to find you and your rear speakers and, regardless of placement, adjusts volume differences and delay time for an unparalleled listening experience that soars from the back of the room.

 

*AI Room Calibration Pro is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Soundbar is placed by using algorithms that improve sonic performance.   

**Supports both included (6-channel) and optional (2-channel) rear speakers, and there is no difference in calibration based on the number of channels (included and optional calibrate the same gain level difference and delay). 

***Operates with the old '23 algorithm when rear speakers are not connected.

****When setting up rear speakers, AI Room Calibration Pro can be carried out through the LG Soundbar app. 

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update. 

******Rear speakers are sold separately.

*******Screen images simulated.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 826 x 24.3

TV Weight without Stand

22

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 165Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Object Remastering)

Audio Output

60W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 826 x 24.3

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 970 x 172

Packaging Weight (kg)

34.1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 865/910 x 263

TV Stand (WxD)

485 x 263

TV Weight without Stand

22

TV Weight with Stand

26.6

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096363614

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED65G56LS)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED65G56LS)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED65G56LS)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED65G56LS)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED65G56LS)
Key Spec

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Main

1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

38 W

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Works with Alexa

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Tidal Connect

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Works with the Google Assistant

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

Optical

1

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

WEIGHT

Main

3.9 kg

Subwoofer

5.8 kg

Gross Weight

16.1 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806084427731

