77 inch LG OLED AI C5 + USC9S Soundbar Bundle

Key Features

  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
  • True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
  • 100% colour Fidelity for accurate lifelike colours. 100% colour Volume for richer hues
  • Brighter visuals from the new light boosting algorithm of Brightness Booster
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Partial return is not available
More
Front view of 77 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025

OLED77C55LA

77 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025 Dark Titan Silver
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front angle view of LG Sound Bar USC9S and Woofer

USC9S

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.3 channel USC9S 2024

TV Details

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, colour, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Next-level visual detail with the brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8

Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is against a dark background. It glows with teal light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

Brighter visuals with Brightness Booster

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 and our new light boosting algorithm deliver brighter visuals.

Scene of a space shuttle launch that's split in half. One half of the scene is bright and vivid thanks to the LG brightness boosting algorithms. The other half is dark, faded, and gray.

*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

Title reads, Experience Perfect Black OLED, only with LG OLED.

Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces

Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.

Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux. A text bubble is by its side it says, check the Perfect Black certification mark.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

Perfect Colour

100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours even in sunlight or dark environments.

Colorful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.

*'100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*100% Colour Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard colour volume as verified independently by Intertek.

*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 colour patterns.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a leopard in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the leopard's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

Soundbar Details

Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

WOW Bracket perfectly matches your OLED C Series and soundbar

Complete your C Series OLED TV with the WOW Bracket. It's perfect for enjoying your entertainment on the wall or on a stand.

Experience Theater Quality Sound

LG Soundbar combines with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced to bring theater-like sound to your living room. It surrounds you in clear and realistic sound from all sides, placing you in the center of your favorite movies for powerful, true-to-life sound with every scene.

Variously formed blue sound waves are being released from the Soundbar and TV to all over the living room.

"*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation."

World’s 1st Dolby Atmos soundbar with Triple Up-firing Channels

Meet the World’s First Triple Up-firing Channels. It means that LG Soundbar SC9S delivers a wider and richer soundstage. Enjoy the most immersive sound experience at home.

A Soundbar is placed on the cabinet and blue circled sound waves are arising from Soundbar to right in front of the TV.

The video clip that shows LG Soundbar SC9S can be connected to TV wirelessly is available on the right side.

WOWCAST

Connect wirelessly to your LG TV

Enjoy content without any wires or distractions of sound. LG WOWCAST wirelessly connects LG Soundbar* and LG TV to deliver high quality sound in a more convenient way. Experience the power of Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1711 x 982 x 47.1

TV Weight without Stand

23.5

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1711 x 982 x 47.1

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1879 x 1130 x 228

Packaging Weight (kg)

38.5

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1711 x 1035 x 267

TV Stand (WxD)

520 x 267

TV Weight without Stand

23.5

TV Weight with Stand

27.1

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Picture Mode

10 modes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Auto Calibration

Yes

AI Picture Pro

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

CI Slot

1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Multi View

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

The security update is supported until

31/12/2029

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096363508

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED77C55LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED77C55LA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED77C55LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED77C55LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED77C55LA)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(OLED77C55LA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Output Power

400 W

All Spec

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

SOUND EFFECT

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.0

CONVENIENCE

WOW Interface

Yes

ACCESSORY

WOW Bracket

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806091940995

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Output Power

400 W

Number of Speakers

9 EA

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

37 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

38 W

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(USC9S)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(USC9S)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(USC9S)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

