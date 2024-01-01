About Cookies on This Site

LG C4 OLED 83'' TV & 27ART Stanbyme
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Bundle: Buy this TV and get a free matching soundbar and 3 months Apple TV+ subscription

  • 5-year extended warranty T&Cs apply.

  • Free delivery

LG C4 OLED 83'' TV & 27ART Stanbyme

Product Information Sheet
OLED83C44LA.27ART

LG C4 OLED 83'' TV & 27ART Stanbyme

83" LG OLED C4 and LG Stanbyme
Products in this Bundle2

27ART10AKPL

StanbyME 27" Portable & Wireless Screen on a Stand with 3hr battery
27ART10AKPL EU.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
Front view

OLED83C44LA

83 inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV 2024
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

TV details

A masterpiece perfected by
time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7

Only α makes OLED as vivid as this

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

 

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Brightness Booster Max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 97” G4 is not included. 

**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 

***Brightness differs by series and size.

****Screen images simulated.

An image of LG OLED C4 facing 45 degrees to the left displaying a beautiful sunset with a boat on a lake, as TV is attached to an LG Soundbar via the Synergy bracket in a minimalist living space.

Ultra Slim Design

Elegance in simplicity

An angled view of the bottom corner of LG OLED C4 showing an absrtact artwork of a forest on the screen. The TV is attached to an LG Soundbar via the Synergy bracket and has an abstract artwork of a forest on screen. An image of LG OLED C4 and an LG Soundbar in a clean living space flat against the wall with an orchestral performance playing on screen.

Experience the ultra-slim sensation

A minimalist design with narrow bezels ensures a clean presence for sleek elegance and your full focus.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

An image of the LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.

OLED Care+

Peace of mind prevails

Backed by a 5-year panel warranty² and OLED Care.

Stanbyme details

TV stands near copy – “Always stands by me.” Copy is written in dark pink color. There are two lifestyle interior images cropped in curved lines – each showing TV placed in study room and living room. LG StanbyME logo is placed on right top corner on desktop and left top corner on mobile view.

*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.

Have you ever seen a screen like ME?

  • StanbyME is placed in the middle of furniture ateliar, and the TV screen shows Jazz music album cover image.
  • StanbyME is placed in bedroom right near a cozy bed. The screen shows a music album cover image.
  • StanbyME is placed in the middle of a bicycle shop. It's facing backwards.
  • StanbyME is placed right in front of a desk filled with a magazine and small plants. The screen shows a collection of different plants and their Plantae.
  • StanbyME is placed in a white botanical garden, facing forward. The screen shows a close-up of leafy green plant.
  • Close-up rear view of a StanbyME.

*Simulated scene being shown.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.

Rotate, swivel,
tilt, adjust.

Multiple adjustment options, including up to 180° rotation, 130° swivel, 50° tilt, and 20 cm height adjustments, let you watch in comfort wherever you are with StanbyME.

*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*Height: 1,265mm~1,065mm based on horizontal screen.
*Rotation: Total 180˚ (Clockwise 90˚, Counterclockwise 90˚) / Swivel: Total 130˚ (Left 65˚, Right 65˚) / Tilt: Forwards 25˚, Backwards 25˚.
*Vertical screen mode may not be supported by all apps.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*When rotating the screen between horizontal and vertical modes take caution if a phone is in the cradle as it may slip.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

LED

Display Resolution

Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α7 Gen4 Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Picture Mode

8 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS

ThinQ

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes

AUDIO

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

AI Sound

AI Sound

Clear Voice Pro

Clear Voice

Audio Output

10W

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

Speaker Direction

Side Firing

Speaker System

2.0Ch

CONNECTIVITY

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v5.0)

HDMI Input

1

USB Input

1

Wi-Fi

Yes (802.11ac)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

N/A

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1265 x 207 x 580

Packaging Weight (kg)

23.0

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

621 x 1077 x 397

TV Stand (WxD)

397 x 397

TV Weight without Stand

N/A

TV Weight with Stand

17.5

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806084632425

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

Remote Control Batteries

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27ART10AKPL)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27ART10AKPL)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(27ART10AKPL)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27ART10AKPL)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1851 x 1062 x 55.3

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2050 x 1210 x 285

Packaging Weight (kg)

56.0

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1851 x 1092 x 279

TV Stand (WxD)

1199 x 279

TV Weight without Stand

32.3

TV Weight with Stand

41.6

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806084615497

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED83C44LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED83C44LA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED83C44LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED83C44LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED83C44LA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

