83 inch LG OLED evo AI C54 TV + 34 inch UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor Bundle

UKEU
UKEU
TVMN
UKEU
UKEU
TVMN

83 inch LG OLED evo AI C54 TV + 34 inch UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor Bundle

OLED83C54LA.34GX900
20250630 - RMGXLG - OLEDG5 - GRADED - 4K - 004
20250630 - RMGXLG - AI FEATURE - GRADED - 4K - 002
Front view of 83 inch LG OLED evo AI C54 4K Smart TV 2025 OLED83C54LA. Along with the LG UltraGear OLED 34GX900A-B Monitor.
Slightly angled view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Rear view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
webos
Side view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Front view and side view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 lights up with different shades of blue and bolts of light shoot out from it highlighting its circuits. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.
Next-level visual
OLED TV for 12 years
Campfire at night in the middle of nature. In the distance is a forest and lake. The evening sky is filled with stars. The whole scene is split in half. One side is darker and duller. The other half is remarkably brighter, showcasing the impressive brilliance from Brightness Booster.
Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites.
Leopard in the forest in vivid color and detail. The leopard has a grid and a light glowing behind it, indicating how LG AI Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
On an LG OLED TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account. The short text explains how users can now synchronize their voice to their personal profile for easier navigation and personalized recommendations.
Key Features

  • TV - 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
  • TV - True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
  • TV - 100% Colour Fidelity for accurate lifelike colours. 100% Colour Volume for richer hues
  • Monitor - 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) 21:9 UltraWide OLED display
  • Monitor - 240Hz refresh rate / 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of 83 inch LG OLED evo AI C54 4K Smart TV 2025 OLED83C54LA

OLED83C54LA

83 inch LG OLED evo AI C54 4K Smart TV 2025
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of 34" LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor, WQHD Display, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 0.03ms (GtG), Black - 34GX900A

34GX900A-B

34" LG UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 65W), Black
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

TV Details

What Hi-Fi? logo.

What Hi-Fi?

"...the best TV for most people…" (03/2025)

TechRadar Editor's choice logo.

TechRadar - Editor's Choice

"With the LG C5's amazing contrast, bold colours and realistic detail, it feels more premium...” (03/2025)

T3 Platinum Award logo.

T3 - Platinum Award

“So if you’re looking for a top-notch OLED picture performer the C5 is a no-brainer.” (03/2025)

iF Design Award Winner logo.

iF Design Award - Winner (OLED C5, 83")

Tom's Guide Editor's Choice logo.

Tom's Guide - Editor's Choice

"LG’s webOS operating system remains one of the strongest standalone options on TVs." (04/2025)

AVForums Highly Recommended Award logo.

AVForums - Highly Recommended

The LG C5 continues to be the top all-around performer in LG's 2025 lineup and is highly recommended

HDTVTest Highly Recommended logo.

HDTVTest - Highly Recommended

The World's Best-Selling OLED TV Just Got Even Brighter

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

AVForums Editor's Choice logo for LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2024/25

“webOS 24 continues to deliver a sleek, fast and easy-to-use smart experience that is also fresh and uncluttered.”

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, colour, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, colour, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Next-level visual detail with the brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8

Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is against a dark background. It glows with teal light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

Brighter visuals with Brightness Booster

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 and our new light boosting algorithm deliver brighter visuals.

Scene of a space shuttle launch that's split in half. One half of the scene is bright and vivid thanks to the LG brightness boosting algorithms. The other half is dark, faded, and gray.

*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

Perfect Black & Colour whether it's bright or dark, only with LG OLED TV

Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast. Also has earned UL eyesafe verification for a more comfortable watching experience by reducing blue light emissions.

LG OLED TV showing a visual comparison between a display with Perfect Colour and Perfect Black and one without. UL and eyesafe certifications are visible with text prompting to check the marks.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL and Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*LG OLED TV displays have been certified as Circadian Performance Factor by eyesafe®

*Screen images simulated for illustrative purposes. 

Perfect Colour

100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours even in sunlight or dark environments.

Colorful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.

*'100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 colour patterns.

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a leopard in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the leopard's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

Monitor Details

UltraGear™ OLED GX9 Logo image.
34-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor

34-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

An LG UltraGear monitor feature overview showcasing its 21:9 WQHD OLED display with 3440x1440 resolution, VESA DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 400 certification, ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate, DTS HeadPhone:X stereo speakers with 7W output per channel, and versatile connectivity with HDMI 2.1 and USB-C supporting 65W power delivery.

An LG UltraGear monitor feature overview showcasing its 21:9 WQHD OLED display with 3440x1440 resolution, VESA DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 400 certification, ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate, DTS HeadPhone:X stereo speakers with 7W output per channel, and versatile connectivity with HDMI 2.1 and USB-C supporting 65W power delivery.

DISPLAY

34-inch WQHD OLED

21:9 UltraWide 800R

DisplayHDR True Black 400

& DCI-P3 98.5%

SPEED

0.03ms (GtG) Response Time

& 240Hz Refresh Rate

USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

TECHNOLOGY

DTS HeadPhone:X

LG Switch

OnScreen Display

Tap anchor-display

Tap anchor-display


UltraWide view with deep black OLED

The 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display offers a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 screens, delivering sharp and clear visuals across the expansive display. This WQHD OLED represents boldly darker shadows, brighter lights, and vibrant colours for gameplay in any environment.

This animated monitor shows the display growing from QHD to WQHD.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

Brightest OLED**

Experience stunning visuals with LG WOLED. Built on LG's OLED leadership and featuring Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, it delivers up to 37.5% brighter SDR, optimising light efficiency and minimising loss. It represents a standard luminosity of 275 nits (APL 100%) and a peak brightness of 1300 nits (APL 1.5%), ensuring vivid, true-to-life colours for immersive, precise gaming even in bright environments.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

**Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+, SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 34GR95QE) based on published specifications.

Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming

The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience for both gaming and various entertainment content, thanks to its balanced and optimised aspect ratio.

The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience with a balanced and optimised aspect ratio.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K OLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

AUDIO - Audio Output

40W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.2 channel

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1842 x 1055 x 52.9

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

28.3

All Spec

SMART TV

The security update is supported until

31/12/2029

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Multi View

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096354315

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Picture Mode

10 modes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Auto Calibration

Yes

AI Picture Pro

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

CI Slot

1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1842 x 1055 x 52.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1842 x 1096/1144 x 297

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2050 x 1210 x 200

TV Stand (WxD)

460 x 297

TV Weight without Stand

28.3

TV Weight with Stand

33

Packaging Weight (kg)

44.6

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

Y25

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

33.9

Size [cm]

86.2

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.231 × 0.231 mm

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1200000:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1500000:1

Response Time

0.03ms (GTG)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

800R

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

250cd/㎡

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

275cd/m²

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR True Black 400

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

VRR

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

PBP

2PBP

PIP

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4 (DSC)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Power Delivery)

65W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone out

4-Pole(Sound+Mic)

SOUND

Speaker

7W x 2

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

784.1x580.4x291.8mm(UP)/ 784.1x470.4x291.8mm(Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

784.1x358.3x167.1mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

927 x 295 x 550mm

Weight with Stand [kg]

10.4kg

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.2kg

Weight in Shipping [kg]

15.1kg

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES (ver 2.1)

USB-C

YES

Display Port

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

FAQ

What are the differences between the LG OLED C5 and C4?

Key upgrades of C5 vs. C4:

Here are the key standout improvements of C5 compared to the previous series:

1. Picture quality : 

An upgrade from Alpha 9 AI processor Gen7 to Gen8, our processor's AI engine now analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but also enhanced facial expressions and depth. 

The C5 is UL-verified for Perfect Black and Perfect Colour, enhancing perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you. It delivers an accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.¹

 

2. Sound quality: 

Experience immersive surround sound with virtual 11.1.2 channels. AI intelligently fine-tunes your audio to make it feel like sound is omni-directional and the action is all around you. 

 

3. Gaming :  

The C5 series is equipped with G-Sync compatibility, supports up to 144Hz VRR, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and is ClearMR 9000 certified by VESA. Enjoy tear-free gaming on ultra-low latency and motion blur.²

 

4. webOS for AI : 

Upgraded to webOS 25, the C5 offers a smarter, more intuitive TV experience. LG AI learns your viewing preferences, understands your lifestyle, and optimises every aspect of your TV experience to create the most ideal, personalised entertainment experience, just for you.

The newly designed AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience, no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, simply point and click to use it like an air mouse or speak for voice commands.³

 

Key AI Features:

1) AI Voice ID : LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.⁴

2) AI Picture & Sound Wizard : Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you. / Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

3) AI Chatbot :Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting.⁵

4) AI Search :Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.⁶

5) AI Concierge :One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and history.⁷

¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux). 

Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

 

²clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display. 

ClearMR 9000:  OLED C5.

 

³AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

Some features may require an internet connection.

AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

⁴Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

 

⁵AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

Internet connection required.

 

⁶Internet connection required.

AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

 

⁷Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

Menus displayed may be different upon release.

Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

 

 

What are the differences between the LG OLED C5 and G5?

Both LG OLED G5 and C5 are UL-verified for Perfect Black and Perfect Colour, delivering true black levels that enhance perceived brightness and contrast. With 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume certifications applied to LG’s 2025 OLED TVs, they deliver accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.¹ ²

 

The Key Differences: G5 vs C5

 

1. Picture quality powered by processor:

G5: Our most brilliant α11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning colour and brightness. AI engines perceive objects with pixel-level precision to enhance picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.

C5: α9 AI Processor Gen8 analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers enhanced facial expressions and depth.

 

2. Brightness³

G5: The α11 AI Processor Gen2, the Light boosting algorithm, and new light emitting structure and lighting control architecture deliver up to 3X brighter visuals with Brightness Booster Ultimate than LG standard OLED TV (non-evo).⁴

C5: The α9 AI Processor Gen8 and new light boosting algorithm deliver 30% brighter than LG standard OLED TV (non-evo)⁵ 

 

3. Gaming

Both the G5 and C5 deliver peak gaming experience with G-SYNC compatibility, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, ultra-low latency or motion blur.6

However, the G5 supports up to 165Hz and is ClearMR 10000 certified, while the C5 supports up to 144Hz  and is ClearMR 9000 certified.⁶

 

4. Design⁷

C5: The Ultra Slim Design redefines a modern look and makes viewing more immersive.

G5: The One Wall Design ensures when you mount your TV to the wall, its narrow bezels and seamless design ensure that there is no gap. ⁸ ⁹ ¹⁰

 

¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

 

²100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek..

²The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.

 

³Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

 

⁴G5: Peak brightness is 3X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by internal measurements.

 

⁵C5: Compared to B5 (non-evo) with measurement at 3% window. Excluding OLED evo C5 48” & 42”.

 

⁶HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

6Support for HGiG may vary by country.

6144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

83/77/65/55 inches of OLED G5 only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz. And it runs up to 144 Hz on Dolby Vision inputs.

97 inch supports 120Hz, and 48 inch supports 144Hz.

48 inches of OLED G5 only has ClearMR 9000 certification.

 

⁷Bezel size differs by series and size.

 

⁸97/83/77/65/55 inches of OLED G5 features One Wall Design. 

 

⁹Wall-mount bracket not supplied with G5 stand variant, bracket available to purchase separately.

 

¹⁰Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation requirements vary. See installation guide for details.

What sizes are available for the LG OLED evo C5 TV?

The LG OLED evo C5 TV is available in the following screen sizes:

 

83", 77", 65", 55", 48", and 42".

 

This makes the C5 series available in the widest range of sizes among the 2025 OLED models.¹

 

¹Product lineup and availability may vary by country or region. Please refer to your local LG website for the latest information.

How to install an LG OLED evo C5 TV on the wall?

For secure and seamless wall installation of your LG OLED C5 TV, follow these guidelines:

 

Compatible Wall Mount Brackets & VESA Sizes¹:

 

∙ 83” model: WB24GC or WB21E or WB25LD (VESA 400×400 / 180×55 / 400)

∙ 77”, 65”, 55” models: OLW480 or WB25LD (VESA 300×200 / 300)

∙ 48”, 42” models: OLW480 (VESA 300×200)

 

Installation Steps:

 

1.Ensure the wall has sufficient strength and load-bearing capacity for your TV and bracket.²

2. Mark and drill holes according to the VESA pattern and the instructions provided in the Quick Setup Guide and Owner’s Manual.

3. Attach the bracket securely to the wall using appropriate anchors and screws.

4. Connect all required cables before mounting the TV for easier access.

5. Carefully mount the TV onto the bracket.

 

Professional installation is strongly recommended by LG to ensure safety, optimal alignment, and to protect your TV—especially for larger screen sizes.

 

Note:

LG provides clearly illustrated, multilingual installation guides with the product and online. Always refer to the correct guide for your TV model and screen size.³

¹Please check the exact VESA pattern and compatible bracket for your specific model and screen size. Wall-mount bracket and included accessories may vary by model and region. Please check your product package and local LG website for details. If the bracket is not included in your package, ensure that you use a compatible bracket with the exact VESA pattern for your specific model and screen size.

²The strength and suitability of the installation wall and anchors are the responsibility of the customer. LG is not liable for damage or injury caused by improper installation or insufficient wall strength.

³Installation procedures and supported accessories may differ depending on your country, TV size, and model year. Always follow the instructions in the official LG Owner’s Manual and Quick Setup Guide for your specific product.

 Is the LG OLED evo C5 TV good for gaming?

Yes, the LG OLED evo C5 TV is an excellent choice for gaming, offering advanced features for a premium experience:

 

∙ VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) up to 144Hz¹

∙ 0.1ms Pixel Response Time for ultra-fast reactions

∙ G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium for tear-free, stutter-free, low input lag gameplay

∙ ClearMR 9000 certification for superb motion clarity

∙ Essential HDMI 2.1 gaming features: ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), QMS (Quick Media Switching), QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

∙ HGiG profile for optimized HDR gaming

∙ Game Optimizer & Dashboard for quick access to gaming settings

 

These features collectively ensure smooth, responsive, and visually immersive gaming with virtually no lag or motion blur.

 

¹144Hz refresh rate is supported on compatible games or PC inputs. Maximum supported refresh rate may vary by model and region. Please refer to your local LG website for details.

What is the LG OLED evo TV screen protection, and how can it work?

LG OLED evo TVs are equipped with screen protection features to help prevent image retention and reduce the risk of burn-in. The key technology is Pixel Cleaning, which refreshes the OLED pixels to maintain optimal picture quality and panel longevity.

 

∙ Automatic Operation: Pixel Cleaning runs automatically after a certain period of accumulated usage, usually when the TV is turned off but remains plugged in.¹

 

∙ Manual Operation: You can also manually start Pixel Cleaning at any time by navigating to:

[Settings] → [General] → [OLED Care] → [OLED Panel Care] → [Pixel Cleaning] on your TV’s menu.

 

These features help keep your OLED panel in the best condition for long-term use.

 

¹Pixel Cleaning reduces, but does not eliminate, the risk of permanent image retention (“burn-in”). For best results, avoid displaying static images for extended periods. Always leave the TV plugged in after turning it off to allow automatic Pixel Cleaning to complete.

How many HDMI ports does the LG OLED evo C5 TV have and what features do they support?

The LG OLED evo C5 TV is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports. These ports support a full range of advanced features for gaming and connectivity:

 

∙ Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) up to 144Hz (for all sizes: 83", 77", 65", 55", 48", 42")¹

∙ G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility

∙ Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for optimized gaming responsiveness

∙ Quick Media Switching (QMS)

∙ Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) on HDMI 2 for high-quality audio transmission

∙ HGiG for HDR gaming

 

All four HDMI ports support HDMI 2.1 bandwidth (48Gbps), enabling the latest gaming consoles, PCs, and home theater equipment to be connected simultaneously.

 

¹Maximum VRR is up to 144Hz for all C5 sizes (83", 77", 65", 55", 48", 42"). Please refer to your local LG website for full model specifications.

