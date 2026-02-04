About Cookies on This Site

83 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 TV + 32 inch UltraFine Monitor Bundle

UKEU
UKEU
TVMN
UKEU
UKEU
TVMN

83 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 TV + 32 inch UltraFine Monitor Bundle

OLED83G54LW.32UR550
20250630 - RMGXLG - OLEDG5 - GRADED - 4K - 004
20250630 - RMGXLG - AI FEATURE - GRADED - 4K - 002
Front view of 83 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 - Wall mount version OLED83G54LW. Along with LG UltraFine Display 32UR550K-B Monitor.
Left-facing side view of LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV.
Rear view of LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV.
WebOS
Side view of LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV.
Front view and side view of LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is against a dark background. It glows with purple and blue light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title talks about how the processor that is dedicated to LG OLED evo delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness with pixel-level precision.
A space shuttle launching from the ground. The scene is split in the middle with one half slightly darker and duller. The other half shows how the rocket blast is remarkably bright, demonstrating how bright visuals can be on an LG OLED TV screen with the light emitting structure and lighting control architecture of Brightness Booster Ultimate.
OLED TV for 12 years
Campfire at night in the middle of nature. In the distance is a forest and lake. The evening sky is filled with stars. The whole scene is split in half. One side is darker and duller. The other half is remarkably brighter, showcasing the impressive brilliance from Brightness Booster.
Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites.
Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites.
Leopard in the forest in vivid color and detail. The leopard has a grid and a light glowing behind it, indicating how LG AI Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
On an LG OLED TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account. The short text explains how users can now synchronize their voice to their personal profile for easier navigation and personalized recommendations.
Interior of a sophisticated home. Lots of different artworks are displayed. On the center wall is an LG TV with artwork on the screen. The TV looks like a painting from a museum.
Key Features

  • TV - 4K picture quality, AI upscaled visual, and surround sound from the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
  • TV - True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
  • TV - 100% Colour Fidelity for accurate lifelike colours. 100% Colour Volume for richer hues
  • Monitor - 32-inch UltraFine 4K (3840x2160) with HDR10 with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
  • Monitor - Stereo Speaker with Waves MaxxAudio®
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.

OLED83G54LW

83 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 - Wall mount version
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of 32" LG TV Monitor, HD Ready LED display, Cinema Mode, webOS, 2 x 5W Stereo Speakers, Black -32UR550K-B

32UR550K-B

32" LG UltraFine Monitor, 4K Display, HDR10, Black Stabiliser, Stereo Speaker, Black
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

TV Details

2025 CES Innovation Awards badge with a Best of Innovation citation.

CES Innovation Awards - Best of Innovation (OLED G5, 83")

Video Displays

Best of 2025 CNET logo.

Best TVs of 2025: Tested by CNET Experts(OLED G5)

Tom's Guide 2025 CES Awards badge. Best TV, LG OLED G5.

Tom's Guide CES 2025 Awards - Best TV

"G5 appears to be even brighter and more colourful" (01/2025)

TechRadar Editor's choice logo.

TechRadar - Editor's Choice

“The new bright OLED to beat” (04/2024)

What Hi-Fi? logo.

What Hi-Fi?(OLED G5, 65”)

"a stunning television and a surprising leap forward for OLED TV technology." (05/2025)

T3 Awards 2025 logo with text, WINNER BEST OLED TV LG OLED G5.

T3 Awards 2025 - Best OLED TV

"This set is a no-compromise superb all-rounder..." (07/2025)

CNET logo.

CNET - LG OLED evo G5 Review

"The LG G5 is the best TV I have ever tested."

T3 Platinum Award logo.

T3 - Platinum Award

"Whether you're watching TV or movies, or putting your hand to gaming, the OLED G5 is a master at all without compromise." (03/2025)

AVForums Highly Recommended Award logo for LG OLED65G5.

AVForums - Highly Recommended

...the LG G5 turns in a master class of picture accuracy...

HDTVTest Highly Recommended logo.

HDTVTest - Highly Recommended

...outstanding colour accuracy, excellent video processing, impressive gaming credentials…

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree(OLED G5, 83")

Imaging

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

AVForums Editor's Choice logo for LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2024/25

“webOS 24 continues to deliver a sleek, fast and easy-to-use smart experience that is also fresh and uncluttered.”

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, colour, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 11 AI processor Gen2. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, colour, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 11 AI processor Gen2. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of  Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Our most brilliant alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 for LG's best viewing experience

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning colour and brightness. AI engines perceive objects with pixel-level precision to enhance picture quality for the LG's viewing experience possible.

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is against a dark background. It glows with purple and blue light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 6.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 2.2 times faster operation, CPU. 3.6 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

3X brighter visuals with Brightness Booster Ultimate

The alpha 11 Al Processor Gen2's new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to three times brighter visuals.

Scene of a space shuttle launch that's split in half. One half of the scene is bright and vivid thanks to the LG brightness boosting algorithms. The other half is dark, faded, and gray.

*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

*Peak brightness is 3X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by Internal measurements.

Perfect Black & Colour whether it's bright or dark, only with LG OLED TV

Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast. Also has earned UL eyesafe verification for a more comfortable watching experience by reducing blue light emissions.

LG OLED TV showing a visual comparison between a display with Perfect Color and Perfect Black and one without. UL and eyesafe certifications are visible with text prompting to check the marks.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL and Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*LG OLED TV displays have been certified as Circadian Performance Factor by eyesafe®

*Screen images simulated for illustrative purposes. 

Perfect Colour

100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.

Colorful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. The dark background with the detailed water splashes also highlights how the screen is reflection-free. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to its 100% Color Fidelity, 100% Color Volume, and reflection-free claim. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.

*'Reflection Free' applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inches & OLED G5 83/77/65/55 inches.

*'100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 colour patterns.

*The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

*LG OLED Display is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek.

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for Reflection free measured to IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation.

AI Picture Pro brings every pixel to life

AI Super Upscaling, AI Perceived Object Enhancer, and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each pixel to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a leopard in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the leopard's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

FAQ

[G5 vs. G4] What is the difference between the LG OLED evo G5 TV series and the previous series(G4)?

Key upgrades of G5 vs. G4:

Here are the key standout improvements of G5 compared to the previous series:

1. Picture Quality :

The G5 introduces an upgrade from the Alpha 11 AI Processor to the new Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2. Our most brilliant processor enables the TV to perceive objects with pixel level precision, enhancing picture quality for the best viewing experience possible. 

The G5 is UL-verified for Perfect Black and Perfect Colour, enhancing perceived brightness and contrast whether it's bright or dark around you. With 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume certifications applied to LG’s 2025 OLED TVs, the G5 delivers accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.1 2

 

2. Sound quality : 

The newly enhanced AI Object Remastering extracts voices, music and audio SFX to optimize for clarity, delivering the best sound expereince possible. 3

 

3. Gaming : 

Validated for both G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync, the G5 delivers excellent VRR performance for smooth, tear-free gameplay. With support for up to 165Hz VRR, a 0.1ms response time, and ClearMR 10000 certification, it ensures ultra-smooth motion and ultra-low latency. 4 5

 

4. webOS for AI: 

Upgraded to webOS 25, the G5 offers a smarter, more intuitive TV experience. LG AI learns your viewing preferences, understands your lifestyle, and optimises every aspect of your TV experience to create the most ideal, personalised entertainment experience, just for you.

The newly designed AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience, no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, simply point and click to use it like an air mouse or speak for voice commands.

 

Key AI Features:

1) AI Voice ID : LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.⁷ 

2) AI Picture & Sound Wizard : Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you. Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences. Every sound element is refined with AI-balanced audio. 

3) AI Chatbot :Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting.

4) AI Search :Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot. 9

5) AI Concierge :One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and history.10

 

1LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux). 

Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

2LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

2100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek.

2100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

2The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.

 

3Must be activated through the Soundbar Mode menu.

Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

497 inch supports 120Hz, and 48 inch supports 144Hz 

 

5clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display. 

  Support for this feature may vary by model. ClearMR 10000: Certified for LG OLED G5(83, 77, 65, 55 inch). 

 

⁶AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

Some features may require an internet connection.

AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

⁷ Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

 

⁸AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

Internet connection required.

 

 9Internet connection required.

AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

 

10Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

Menus displayed may be different upon release.

Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

What are the differences between the LG OLED G5 and C5?

Both LG OLED G5 and C5 are UL-verified for Perfect Black and Perfect Colour, delivering true black levels that enhance perceived brightness and contrast. With 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume certifications applied to LG’s 2025 OLED TVs, they deliver accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.¹ ²

 

The Key Differences: G5 vs C5

 

1. Picture quality powered by processor:

G5: Our most brilliant α11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning colour and brightness. AI engines perceive objects with pixel-level precision to enhance picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.

C5: α9 AI Processor Gen8 analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers enhanced facial expressions and depth.

 

2. Brightness3

G5: The α11 AI Processor Gen2, the Light boosting algorithm, and new light emitting structure and lighting control architecture deliver up to 3X brighter visuals with Brightness Booster Ultimate than LG standard OLED TV (non-evo).4

C5: The α9 AI Processor Gen8 and new light boosting algorithm deliver 30% brighter than LG standard OLED TV (non-evo)5

 

3. Gaming

Both the G5 and C5 deliver peak gaming experience with G-SYNC compatibility, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, ultra-low latency or motion blur.6

However, the G5 supports up to 165Hz and is ClearMR 10000 certified, while the C5 supports up to 144Hz  and is ClearMR 9000 certified.6

 

4. Design7

C5: The Ultra Slim Design redefines a modern look and makes viewing more immersive.

G5: The One Wall Design ensures when you mount your TV to the wall, its narrow bezels and seamless design ensure that there is no gap.8  9 10 

 

¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

 

²100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek..

²The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.

 

³Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

 

4G5: Peak brightness is 3X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by internal measurements.

 

5C5: Compared to B5 (non-evo) with measurement at 3% window. Excluding OLED evo C5 48” & 42”.

 

6HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

6Support for HGiG may vary by country.

6144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

83/77/65/55 inches of OLED G5 only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz. And it runs up to 144 Hz on Dolby Vision inputs.

97 inch supports 120Hz, and 48 inch supports 144Hz.

48 inches of OLED G5 only has ClearMR 9000 certification.

 

7Bezel size differs by series and size.

 

897/83/77/65/55 inches of OLED G5 features One Wall Design. 

 

9Wall-mount bracket not supplied with G5 stand variant, bracket available to purchase separately.

 

10Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation requirements vary. See installation guide for details.

How to install a LG OLED G5 TV on the wall?

For secure and seamless wall installation of your LG OLED evo G5 TV, follow these guidelines:

 

Compatible Wall Mount Brackets & VESA Sizes1:

 

∙ 97” model: WB22E97G or WB24GD (VESA 1586*(226×60) / 600×400)2

∙ 83” model: WB22EG or WB24GC (VESA 180×55 / 400×400)

∙ 77” model: WB22EG or WB24GC (VESA 180×55 / 300×300)

∙ 65” model: WB22EG or WB24GC (VESA 180×55 / 300×300)

∙ 55” model: WB22EG or OLW480 (VESA 180×55 / 300×200)

∙ 48” model: OLW480 (VESA 300×200)

Installation Steps:

 

1. Ensure the wall has sufficient strength and load-bearing capacity for your TV and bracket.3

2. Mark and drill holes according to the VESA pattern and instructions provided in the Quick Setup Guide and Owner’s Manual.

3. Attach the bracket securely to the wall using appropriate anchors and screws.

4. Connect all required cables before mounting the TV for easier access.

5. Carefully mount the TV onto the bracket, ensuring a flush fit and zero gap with the wall.

 

Professional installation is strongly recommended by LG to ensure safety, optimal alignment, and to protect your TV—especially for larger screen sizes.

 

Dedicated G5 Stand (Optional):

If you prefer tabletop placement, dedicated G5 stands (SA-G5SN55, SA-G5SN65, ST-G4WR8377, SQ-G2DT97) can be purchased separately for each size.4 (Except 48")

 

Note:

LG provides clearly illustrated, multilingual installation guides with the product and online. Always refer to the correct guide for your TV model and screen size.5

 

1Please check the exact VESA pattern and compatible bracket for your specific model and screen size. Wall-mount bracket and included accessories may vary by model and region. Please check your product package and local LG website for details. If the bracket is not included in your package, ensure that you use a compatible bracket with the exact VESA pattern for your specific model and screen size.

2For 97” models, special VESA dimensions (1586*(226×60) / 600×400) may apply. Please check the exact VESA pattern and compatible bracket for your specific model and screen size.

3The strength and suitability of the installation wall and anchors are the responsibility of the customer. LG is not liable for damage or injury caused by improper installation or insufficient wall strength.

4Stand and wall-mount bracket may not be included by default in all regions. Optional accessories are available for separate purchase depending on your location and model.

5Installation procedures and supported accessories may differ depending on your country, TV size, and model year. Always follow the instructions in the official LG Owner’s Manual and Quick Setup Guide for your specific product.

What size is the LG OLED evo G5 TV?

The LG OLED evo G5 TV is available in the following screen sizes in Europe:

97", 83", 77", 65", 55" and 48".

The One-Wall Design applies to all sizes from 97” down to 55”1.

 

1Product lineup and availability may vary by country or region. Please refer to your local LG website for the latest information.

What is the LG OLED evo TV screen protection, and how can it work?

LG OLED evo TVs are equipped with screen protection features to help prevent image retention and reduce the risk of burn-in. The key technology is Pixel Cleaning, which refreshes the OLED pixels to maintain optimal picture quality and panel longevity.

 

∙ Automatic Operation: Pixel Cleaning runs automatically after a certain period of accumulated usage, usually when the TV is turned off but remains plugged in.1

 

∙ Manual Operation: You can also manually start Pixel Cleaning at any time by navigating to:

[Settings] → [General] → [OLED Care] → [OLED Panel Care] → [Pixel Cleaning] on your TV’s menu.

 

These features help keep your OLED panel in the best condition for long-term use.

 

1Pixel Cleaning reduces, but does not eliminate, the risk of permanent image retention (“burn-in”). For best results, avoid displaying static images for extended periods. Always leave the TV plugged in after turning it off to allow automatic Pixel Cleaning to complete.

How many HDMI ports does the LG OLED evo G5 TV have and what features do they support?

The LG OLED evo G5 TV is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports. These ports support a full range of advanced features for gaming and connectivity:

 

∙ Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) up to 144Hz (48"), 165Hz (83", 77", 65", 55"), up to 120Hz (97"),1

∙ G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility

∙ Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for optimized gaming responsiveness

∙ Quick Media Switching (QMS) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT)

∙ Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) on HDMI 2 for high-quality audio transmission

∙ HGiG for HDR gaming

 

Alle vier HDMI-Anschlüsse bieten die volle HDMI 2.1-Bandbreite (48 Gbps) – so kannst du aktuelle Spielkonsolen, PCs und Home-Entertainment-Geräte gleichzeitig verbinden.

 

1Maximum VRR depends on model: 83"/77"/65"/55" support up to 165Hz, 48"  support up to 144Hz, 97" supports up to 120Hz. Please refer to your local LG website for full model specifications.

Monitor Details

LG UltraFine Monitor 4K.

LG UltraFine Monitor 4K.

Details mastered

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colours with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor. With its expansive 31.5-inch display, you can work efficiently and immerse yourself in streaming.

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display

31.5” UHD 4K (3840x2160)

3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Image quality

HDR10

DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

Feature

Tilt, Height and Pivot Adjustable

Features focused on the gaming

Immersive gaming

32UR550K not only brings thrills with its decent image and stereo sound (featuring Waves MaxxAudio®), but also provides Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabiliser for a realistic gaming experience.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enjoy 4K and HDR contents

Visual splendour

Discover HDR content from various streaming services and enjoy vivid brightness and a wide colour range on the LG UltraFine 4K monitor. With HDR technology supporting DCI-P3 colour space, immerse yourself in stunning visuals that bring your entertainment to life.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

Achieve suitable positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: easily adjust Height, Tilt, and Pivot for your ideal viewing experience.

One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~20˚

The monitor offering pivot adjustment.

Pivot

90°, Clockwise

The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

110mm

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K OLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Yes

AUDIO - Speaker System

4.2 channel

AUDIO - Audio Output

60W

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1847 x 1057 x 28.0

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

39

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 165Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2029

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Object Remastering)

Audio Output

60W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1847 x 1057 x 28.0

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2050 x 1210 x 253

Packaging Weight (kg)

54.4

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1847 x 1115 x 321

TV Stand (WxD)

501 x 321

TV Weight without Stand

39

TV Weight with Stand

44.9

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096420683

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED83G54LW)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED83G54LW)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED83G54LW)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED83G54LW)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED83G54LW)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(OLED83G54LW)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

Display - Size [Inch]

31.5

Display - Resolution

3840 x 2160

Display - Panel Type

VA

Display - Aspect Ratio

16:9

Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Display - Response Time

4ms (GtG at Faster)

Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

Y24

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

31.5

Size [cm]

80

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.06053 x 0.18159

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Colour Bit

10bit (8bit+FRC)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

2100:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Response Time

4ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

Maxx Audio

YES

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

DC Output

48W (19V 2.53A)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3x597.1x239.3(↑)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3x420.1x45.7

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

821x226X507

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.0

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.2

Weight in Shipping [kg]

12

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Power Cord

YES

HDMI

YES

HDMI (Color/Length)

Black / 1.5m

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
External Power supply ErP(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(32UR550K-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32UR550K-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

