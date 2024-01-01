Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
StanbyME 27" Portable & Wireless Screen on a Stand with 3hr battery
27ART10AKPL EU.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

  • Wall mount bracket is not included with this TV. If required, it must be purchased separately. Wall mount installation service available for this TV at additional cost. (bracket must be available on the day of installation). Terms apply.

StanbyME 27" Portable & Wireless Screen on a Stand with 3hr battery

27ART10AKPL EU.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
27ART10AKPL

StanbyME 27" Portable & Wireless Screen on a Stand with 3hr battery

Print

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Picture Processor

    α7 Gen4 Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes
    (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Clear Voice

  • Audio Output

    10W

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

  • Speaker Direction

    Side Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0Ch

CONNECTIVITY

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v5.0)

  • HDMI Input

    1

  • USB Input

    1

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (802.11ac)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    N/A

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1265 x 207 x 580

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    23.0

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    621 x 1077 x 397

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    397 x 397

  • TV Weight without Stand

    N/A

  • TV Weight with Stand

    17.5

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806084632425

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 