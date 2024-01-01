We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
-
Wall mount bracket is not included with this TV. If required, it must be purchased separately. Wall mount installation service available for this TV at additional cost. (bracket must be available on the day of installation). Terms apply.
StanbyME 27" Portable & Wireless Screen on a Stand with 3hr battery
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
LED
-
Display Resolution
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Picture Processor
α7 Gen4 Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
Resolution Upscaler
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Picture Mode
8 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes
AUDIO
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear Voice
-
Audio Output
10W
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
-
Speaker Direction
Side Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0Ch
CONNECTIVITY
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v5.0)
-
HDMI Input
1
-
USB Input
1
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (802.11ac)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
N/A
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1265 x 207 x 580
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
23.0
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
621 x 1077 x 397
-
TV Stand (WxD)
397 x 397
-
TV Weight without Stand
N/A
-
TV Weight with Stand
17.5
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806084632425
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
-
