StanbyME Screen & XT7S StanbyME Speaker

27ART10AKPL.XT7S
Key Features

  • Flexibility of form factor - rotate, swivel, tilt
  • Mobility - wireless, built-in battery, 5-wheels
  • Connectivity - NFC, mirroring, Apple AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit
  • Easy to operate - touch screen, remote controller
  • Built-in streaming services - OTT services
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 0

27ART10AKPL

StanbyME 27" Portable & Wireless Screen on a Stand with 3hr battery
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front view

XT7S

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S
10 – 15 W

StanbyME details

TV stands near copy – “Always stands by me.” Copy is written in dark pink color. There are two lifestyle interior images cropped in curved lines – each showing TV placed in study room and living room. LG StanbyME logo is placed on right top corner on desktop and left top corner on mobile view.

*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.

Have you ever seen a screen like ME?

  • StanbyME is placed in the middle of furniture ateliar, and the TV screen shows Jazz music album cover image.
  • StanbyME is placed in bedroom right near a cozy bed. The screen shows a music album cover image.
  • StanbyME is placed in the middle of a bicycle shop. It's facing backwards.
  • StanbyME is placed right in front of a desk filled with a magazine and small plants. The screen shows a collection of different plants and their Plantae.
  • StanbyME is placed in a white botanical garden, facing forward. The screen shows a close-up of leafy green plant.
  • Close-up rear view of a StanbyME.

*Simulated scene being shown.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.

The text – the screen made for is fixed. Below that part, the second line keeps rolling showing different words – You, Her, Him, Them, US, Movies, sport, workouts, studying, working, cooking, gaming, relaxing, bingeing, life, imagination.
TV is placed in front of hammock in terrace. The image is cropped in arch-shape.

Wireless design, endless possibilities.

A built-in battery lets you use StanbyME wirelessly, so you can place it wherever you need. The battery lasts for up to 3 hours on a single charge—enough for a movie, a workout, or even a study session.

*Built-in battery supports up to 3 hours of wireless use (3 hours based on use in standard mode but battery usage may vary depending on usage conditions).
*StanbyME only supports Wi-Fi based content, so must be connected to a wireless network.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*The product is not waterproof.
*Home screen and supported applications may vary by country and could change without prior notice.

Rolling icons of OTT streaming services
Three collage of lifestyle images of different people watching TV happily during their downtime.

Streams come true.

With a variety of OTT streaming services built-in, StanbyME lets you enjoy your favourite content without the hassle of connecting to an external device.

*Supported OTT services are subscription based, and may vary by country.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*StanbyME must be connected to a wireless network so as to support streaming services.

The TV screen shows green swinging object that keeps splitting the dominos. The TV rotates, swivels back to left, and tilts downward. There is a curved thin line in background.

Rotate, swivel,
tilt, adjust.

Multiple adjustment options, including up to 180° rotation, 130° swivel, 50° tilt, and 20 cm height adjustments, let you watch in comfort wherever you are with StanbyME.

*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*Height: 1,265mm~1,065mm based on horizontal screen.
*Rotation: Total 180˚ (Clockwise 90˚, Counterclockwise 90˚) / Swivel: Total 130˚ (Left 65˚, Right 65˚) / Tilt: Forwards 25˚, Backwards 25˚.
*Vertical screen mode may not be supported by all apps.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*When rotating the screen between horizontal and vertical modes take caution if a phone is in the cradle as it may slip.

StanbyME speaker details

The LG StanbyME is placed in the living room. The LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S is placed under the screen. The screen shows a sci-fi movie.

Stylishly enhances
your StanbyME’s sound

The LG XT7S and StanbyME combo matches any interior design. The speaker moves with the screen, creating an enhanced home entertainment experience.

Works seamlessly with
your StanbyME

Add one. Still works like one device. The XT7S syncs automatically with your StanbyME, delivering a full range of sound with maximum convenience.

From pair to play, streamlined

Turn on the XT7S and it will instantly pair with your StanbyME, always and automatically connected. Turning it on and off is just as easy - just use the screen's remote control.

From pair to play, streamlined

WOW Orchestra

Enveloped in sound

Experience harmonized sound. WOW Orchestra combines StanbyME and XT7S audio for fully immersive sound.

Enveloped in sound

Close-up of the LG alpha 7 chip.

AI Processor

Adapts sound to your entertainment

Enjoy customized audio for various content. Your speaker uses the AI Processor in StanbyME to deliver optimized sound.

Close-up of the LG StanbyME screen. The XT7S speaker is attached at the bottom. The screen shows a home screen with the speaker's exclusive widget highlighted. To highlight the app, an enlarged image of the StanbyME speaker widget is also shown.

Exclusive Widget

Check and control
on your StanbyME

You can easily check battery life, adjust sound EQ, control volume, and more with your speaker's own widget in StanbyME.

Rear view of the speaker attached to the LG StanbyME to highlight the adjustable cradle. The speaker's purple mood lighting is on.

Adjustable Cradle

Mount and move easily

Mount your speaker directly to your StanbyME with a cradle. You can easily move both the sound and the screen.

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

LED

Display Resolution

Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α7 Gen4 Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Picture Mode

8 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS

ThinQ

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes

AUDIO

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

AI Sound

AI Sound

Clear Voice Pro

Clear Voice

Audio Output

10W

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

Speaker Direction

Side Firing

Speaker System

2.0Ch

CONNECTIVITY

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v5.0)

HDMI Input

1

USB Input

1

Wi-Fi

Yes (802.11ac)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

N/A

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1265 x 207 x 580

Packaging Weight (kg)

23.0

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

621 x 1077 x 397

TV Stand (WxD)

397 x 397

TV Weight without Stand

N/A

TV Weight with Stand

17.5

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806084632425

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

Remote Control Batteries

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27ART10AKPL)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27ART10AKPL)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(27ART10AKPL)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27ART10AKPL)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27ART10AKPL)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(27ART10AKPL)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX5

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Speaker

326 x 78 x 87 mm

Carton Box

365 x 136 x 152 mm

WEIGHT

Net Weight

0.9 kg

Gross Weight

1.68 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096079294

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch (2Way)

Output Power

20W

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

4

Battery Life (Hrs)

16

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

6 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

42 x 80 mm

Tweeter Unit Size

20mm x 2

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

Passive Radiator

Yes

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(XT7S)
extension:pdf
EPS(XT7S)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(XT7S)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(XT7S)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

