LG OLED evo C3 42 inch 4K Smart TV 2023 & LG TONE Free UFP3 Earbuds
*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
LG OLED evo.
The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade
What makes LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture² ³ ⁴ so lifelike, you feel like you're in the scene. Spectacular sound⁵ that amplifies the realism of anything you watch. And advanced technology¹ that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV.
An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo C3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a bird's bright feathers. An image presenting the SC9 Soundbar shows the LG OLED evo C3 and SC9 Soundbar neatly on the wall with a music concert playing on the TV. An image presenting AI Sound Pro shows a rock show playing on the TV with music bubbles depicting soundwaves filling the living space.
*Screen images simulated.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
***Soundbar can be purchased separatel
A Harmony of Spectacular Sights and Sounds with a 10-Year Legacy
*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
***Video shows TV connected to LG USC9S soundbar - bracket connection not applicable to 42/48/83" C3 models.
A Decade of Evolution at Its Core
Enter the world of α-realism¹, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
AI Super Upscaling
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.
HDR Expression Enhancer
HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.
*Screen images simulated.
AI Sound Pro
Step Into a Realm of Cinematic Sound
Following 10 years of innovation, AI Sound Pro virtually mixes the sound to create the effect of 9.1.2 surround speakers, remastered for clarity and balance control.
An image of an LG OLED TV in a room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.
*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Even Stronger Bass with EQ
Want heavier bass and sharper vocals?
With 4 EQ modes you can adjust the sound to match your musical taste.
Four EQ names, Bath boost, Immersive, Treble boost, and Natural, are marked on a white square button.
Hypoallergenic and Comfortable
Image of white earbuds and a set of 3 size eargels: Large, Medium and Small.
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
-
LG TONE Free UFP3 - True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
-
LG OLED evo C3 42 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
Key Spec
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
6Φ
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
All Spec
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
-
7
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
-
15
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
-
1.5
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
2
-
Earbud
-
16.1 x 32.6 x 25.7 mm
-
Charing Case
-
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
6Φ
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.3 g
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
33 g
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Swift Pair
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Customized EQ
-
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
Talk Thru
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
2
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
Who.Where.What?
-
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
HDMI Input
-
x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on all ports)
-
CI Slot
-
x1
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
x2
-
USB Input
-
x3 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
x1
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
x1
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
-
8806087071610
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2)
-
Packaging Dmensions (WxHxD mm)
-
1060x660x152
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
12.7
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
932x540x41.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
932x577x170
-
TV Stand (WxD mm)
-
718x170
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
9.8
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
10.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH mm)
-
300x200
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Buy Directly from LG
OLED42C34.UFP3
LG OLED evo C3 42 inch 4K Smart TV 2023 & LG TONE Free UFP3 Earbuds