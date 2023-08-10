We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED C3 77" TV & USC9S Soundbar
TV
*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022.
LG OLED evo.
The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.
What makes LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture² ³ ⁴ so lifelike, you feel like you're in the scene. Spectacular sound⁵ that amplifies the realism of anything you watch. And advanced technology¹ that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV.
An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo C3 shows the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6, Brightness Booster Max, the SC9 Soundbar, and AI Sound Pro.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
A Decade of Evolution at Its Core
Enter the world of α-realism¹, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
AI Super Upscaling
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.
HDR Expression Enhancer
HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.
Brightness Booster
Behold Even Brighter OLED
LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter² ³ than before with the Light Boosting Alogirthm⁴, Light Control Architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
Soundbar
Synergy that Completes a
Whole New Experience
LG Sound Bar is perfect for LG TVs. The best TV and Sound Bar synergy takes your entertainment experience to a whole new level. Enjoy them with a breeze.
Exclusive Bracket for
LG OLED C
Exclusive Bracket compatible with LG OLED TV C2/C3 55", 65", 77".
-
LG USC9S Soundbar
-
LG OLED evo C3 77 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
40W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 channel
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
x1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
x1
-
HDMI Input
-
x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on all ports)
-
CI Slot
-
x1
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
x2
-
USB Input
-
x3 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
-
8806087096071
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1711x982x47.1
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
1879x1130x228
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
38.5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1711x1035x267
-
TV Stand (WxD mm)
-
520x267
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
23.5
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
27.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH mm)
-
300x200
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2)
What people are saying
