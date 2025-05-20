Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
83" LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV 2025 + StanbyME 27" Portable & Wireless Screen Bundle
TV

  Buy this bundle and receive the StandbyME Screen free of charge.

83" LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV 2025 + StanbyME 27" Portable & Wireless Screen Bundle

83" LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV 2025 + StanbyME 27" Portable & Wireless Screen Bundle
OLED83B56LA.27ART

OLED83B56LA.27ART
  LG 83" LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV 2025 + StanbyME 27" Portable & Wireless Screen Bundle, OLED83B56LA.27ART
built-in flush fit
ultra slim
Self-lit OLED
Products in this Bundle: 2

27ART10AKPL

StanbyME 27" Portable & Wireless Screen on a Stand with 3hr battery
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED AI 2025 logo are on the screen.

OLED83B56LA

83 Inch LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV 2025
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

TV details

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity
AVForums Editor's Choice logo for LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2024/25

“webOS 24 continues to deliver a sleek, fast and easy-to-use smart experience that is also fresh and uncluttered.”

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

On the screen of an LG OLED AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 8 AI processor Gen2. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

The smarter and faster alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 from a decade of innovation

Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.

The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colourful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater AI Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

Title reads, Experience Perfect Black OLED, only with LG OLED.

Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces

Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.

Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half. One side shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Non Perfect Black display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux. A text bubble is by its side it says, check the Perfect Black certification mark.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

Perfect Colour

100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours even in sunlight or dark environments.

Colorful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. The dark background with the detailed water splashes also highlights how the screen is reflection-free. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to its 100% Color Fidelity, 100% Color Volume, and reflection-free claim. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.

*'100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*100% Colour Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard colour volume as verified independently by Intertek.

*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 colour patterns.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a leopard in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the leopard's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

StanbyME Screen details

TV stands near copy – “Always stands by me.” Copy is written in dark pink color. There are two lifestyle interior images cropped in curved lines – each showing TV placed in study room and living room. LG StanbyME logo is placed on right top corner on desktop and left top corner on mobile view.

*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.

Have you ever seen a screen like ME?

  • StanbyME is placed in the middle of furniture ateliar, and the TV screen shows Jazz music album cover image.
  • StanbyME is placed in bedroom right near a cozy bed. The screen shows a music album cover image.
  • StanbyME is placed in the middle of a bicycle shop. It's facing backwards.
  • StanbyME is placed right in front of a desk filled with a magazine and small plants. The screen shows a collection of different plants and their Plantae.
  • StanbyME is placed in a white botanical garden, facing forward. The screen shows a close-up of leafy green plant.
  • Close-up rear view of a StanbyME.

*Simulated scene being shown.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.

The text – the screen made for is fixed. Below that part, the second line keeps rolling showing different words – You, Her, Him, Them, US, Movies, sport, workouts, studying, working, cooking, gaming, relaxing, bingeing, life, imagination.
TV is placed in front of hammock in terrace. The image is cropped in arch-shape.

Wireless design, endless possibilities.

A built-in battery lets you use StanbyME wirelessly, so you can place it wherever you need. The battery lasts for up to 3 hours on a single charge—enough for a movie, a workout, or even a study session.

*Built-in battery supports up to 3 hours of wireless use (3 hours based on use in standard mode but battery usage may vary depending on usage conditions).
*StanbyME only supports Wi-Fi based content, so must be connected to a wireless network.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*The product is not waterproof.
*Home screen and supported applications may vary by country and could change without prior notice.

Rolling icons of OTT streaming services
Three collage of lifestyle images of different people watching TV happily during their downtime.
All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

LED

Display Resolution

Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α7 Gen4 Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Picture Mode

8 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS

ThinQ

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes

AUDIO

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

AI Sound

AI Sound

Clear Voice Pro

Clear Voice

Audio Output

10W

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

Speaker Direction

Side Firing

Speaker System

2.0Ch

CONNECTIVITY

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v5.0)

HDMI Input

1

USB Input

1

Wi-Fi

Yes (802.11ac)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

N/A

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1265 x 207 x 580

Packaging Weight (kg)

23.0

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

621 x 1077 x 397

TV Stand (WxD)

397 x 397

TV Weight without Stand

N/A

TV Weight with Stand

17.5

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806084632425

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

Remote Control Batteries

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27ART10AKPL)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27ART10AKPL)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(27ART10AKPL)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27ART10AKPL)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27ART10AKPL)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(27ART10AKPL)
Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1842 x 1055 x 52.9

TV Weight without Stand

26.7

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

10 modes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 120Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

The security update is supported until

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1842 x 1055 x 52.9

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1990 x 1200 x 187

Packaging Weight (kg)

37.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1842 x 1144/1084 x 300

TV Stand (WxD)

1477 x 300

TV Weight without Stand

26.7

TV Weight with Stand

27.7

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096354261

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED83B56LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED83B56LA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED83B56LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED83B56LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED83B56LA)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(OLED83B56LA)
