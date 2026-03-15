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75 inch QNED evo QNED85 Mini LED TV + US40TR Soundbar Bundle

UKEU
TV
UKEU
TV

75 inch QNED evo QNED85 Mini LED TV + US40TR Soundbar Bundle

75QNED85B6B.US40TR
Front view of 75 inch QNED evo QNED85 Mini LED TV + US40TR Soundbar Bundle 75QNED85B6B.US40TR
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED shown in front and side views highlights a 75-inch display with a 1677 mm-wide screen, 965 mm screen height, 1032 mm height with stand, a 30.9 mm slim profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1349/524 by 359mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family cheers together.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU x5.0 Faster Neural Processing, GPU 10% More Powerful Graphics, and 20% Memory Enhanced Throughput.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with AI Picture Pro and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro shows an underwater scene of a sea turtle swimming above coral and fish, as AI recognizes and upscales each frame to 4K resolution.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, player insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Super Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space and blends into the interior while displaying bold geometric abstract artwork.
Front view of 75 inch QNED evo QNED85 Mini LED TV + US40TR Soundbar Bundle 75QNED85B6B.US40TR
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED shown in front and side views highlights a 75-inch display with a 1677 mm-wide screen, 965 mm screen height, 1032 mm height with stand, a 30.9 mm slim profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1349/524 by 359mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family cheers together.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU x5.0 Faster Neural Processing, GPU 10% More Powerful Graphics, and 20% Memory Enhanced Throughput.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with AI Picture Pro and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro shows an underwater scene of a sea turtle swimming above coral and fish, as AI recognizes and upscales each frame to 4K resolution.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, player insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Super Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space and blends into the interior while displaying bold geometric abstract artwork.

Key Features

  • TV - Immersive viewing experience on an Ultra Big TV
  • TV - LG's unique wide colour gamut technology delivers incredibly rich colour palette with Dynamic QNED Colour Pro
  • TV - Mini LED with Precision Dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
  • Soundbar - Easy Soundbar control for TV with WOW Interface
  • Soundbar - Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro and Diverse listening experiences with 3-Band EQ
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
The front view of LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, as dense clouds of color blend seamlessly across the display.

75QNED85B6B

75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of LG Soundbar S40TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

US40TR

4.1 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers US40TR

Why LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

Dynamic Sports on an Ultra Big TV

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED colour Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced colour vibrancy certified for 100% colour Volume.

Dynamic QNED Colour Pro

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

Mini LED with Precision Dimming

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalisation, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalisation

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

How does LG QNED evo Mini LED bring big size and colour to every scene?

LG QNED evo’s Dynamic QNED colour Pro, which is certified for 100% colour Volume, and Mini LED with Precision Dimming's advanced dimming zones, come together to deliver ultra-vivid colour and detail. Enjoy an immersive viewing experience from sports to movies and beyond on an ultra big screen.

Ultra Big TV

Discover next-level immersion with an ultra-big screen

Enjoy sports action, every film, and game on an expansive LG QNED evo Ultra Big TV. With its vivid colours and refined picture quality, action unfolds with breathtaking scale and clarity.1)

Dynamic QNED colour Pro

LG’s Nano-based colour gamut technology delivers 100% colour Volume on your TV

View more dynamic and vibrant colour in motion with LG’s Nano-based wider colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot, enhancing your TV’s colour reproduction rate to express a variety of moods with Dynamic QNED colour Pro.2)

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED colour Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide colour range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED colour Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide colour range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

See the 100% colour Volume Certification of LG QNED evo3)

Mini LED with Precision Dimming

Mini LED meets Precision Dimming brings out clarity with better contrast and detail

Mini LEDs and advanced dimming zones work together to control light, improving picture contrast, detail, and clarity.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

Advanced AI engine with X5.0 faster NPU performance

Our next-generation processor enhances the capabilities of your TV, enabling AI to provide a viewing experience tailored to your preferences with sharper 4K detail, richer sound, and vivid colour. 4)

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU x5.0 Faster Neural Processing, GPU 10% More Powerful Graphics, and 20% Memory Enhanced Throughput.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU x5.0 Faster Neural Processing, GPU 10% More Powerful Graphics, and 20% Memory Enhanced Throughput.

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimises picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalised AI Hub

AI HDR Remastering

Upgrade every frame to HDR quality

AI automatically optimises colour, brightness, and contrast and elevates SDR picture quality to HDR levels for richer, more realistic visuals.

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.8)

Get personalised content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.9)

LG AI TV recognises your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favourite sports scores.10)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognised in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognised in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free12)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.13)

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalisation, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

Sports Forecast by AI Concierge

Receive game predictions with AI

AI analyses your team’s stats and performance to provide game predictions. Cheer harder and enjoy supporting your team armed with these AI-generated insights.14)

TruMotion

Motion smoothing that adapts to every genre

AI Genre Selection identifies content genre and TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.

Sports Alert

Set up alerts and never miss a moment

Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.

Step into a world tuned for winning

Ultimate Gameplay

Game to win with boosted-up refresh rates up to 288Hz

Experience ultra-fast gaming with 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. With Motion Booster bringing up refresh rates to reduce motion blur and the first-ever BT ULL-certified controller, enjoy high-performance, ideal for competitive gaming.15)

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED foLG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.r Ultimate Gameplay shows a high-speed racing scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion through Motion Booster 120, while supporting 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimised Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW, and webOS game apps.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and optimiser shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimised Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW, and webOS game apps.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and optimiser shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3.0ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.16)

LG Gaming Portal

Your one-stop hub for gaming—no console required

Explore thousands of games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.17)

Game Dashboard & optimiser

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

customise your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game optimiser to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimise every game session with ease.

True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE

Delivering clearer contrast and richer colour, FILMMAKER MODE adapts to your surroundings to keep visuals as close as possible to their original form and the creator's intent.

Dolby Atmos

By rendering sound as immersive 360° audio objects rather than static channels, the system creates a home cinema environment where detail and depth stay true to the scene.18)

Design, made to elevate your space

Super Slim Design

Sleekness suited for modern spaces

Made to integrate into your interior design, the super slim silhouette of your TV is clean and refined without adding to visual clutter.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Super Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space and blends into the interior while displaying bold geometric abstract artwork.

Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Style your space with over 5000+ curated art content

LG Gallery+ lets you access countless artworks and content from our partners like The National Gallery, MMCA, Magnum, and more. Elevate and personalise your space with art that reflects your style.19)

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalise your space by using content from your own photo library.23)

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalised dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.24)

Motion Sensor

Responsive to your presence

Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.25)

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings together diverse content from live and on-demand platforms into a single hub, making it easier than ever to find content you love.26)

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.27)

LG Sound Suite elevates every scene with fuller surround

Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos Flex Connect

Immersive audio tuned to your preferences

LG TV's DAFC(Dolby Atmos Flex Connect) optimises audio based on speaker placement, delivering a tailored, deeply immersive surround experience wherever your speakers are positioned.28)

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as colour Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

Soundbar Details

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Stunning soundscapes surround you

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branches of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branches of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

Disclaimer

 

* The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

* Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

* Service availability varies by region and country.

* Personalised services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

* LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

* The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

* Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

* Service availability varies by region and country.

* Personalised services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

* LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

 

1) *Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

 

2) *QNED evo features a wider colour gamut as compared to QNED.

 

3) *Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

4) *Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.

 

5) *AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

* Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

6) *Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

7) *Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

8) *AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

* An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

* This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

9) *Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

* Menus displayed may be different upon release.

* Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

* ‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

* ‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

* ‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

10) *Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

* Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

* It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

* The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

* The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

* My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

11) *Internet connection required.

* It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

* In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

12) *webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

* Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

* Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

13) *Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

* AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

* Some features may require an internet connection.

* AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

14) *‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

* The scope of support may vary by country.

* Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

15) *AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

* 144Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR) and only works with inputs that support 144Hz.

* HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

* Support for HGiG may vary by country.

* In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.

* Motion Booster 288 delivers up to 288Hz refresh rate at optimised Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.

 

16) *Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency only applies to select 2026 LG TVs. ULL controller functionality is supported only when connected to compatible devices.

* In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

* For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

* Gaming controller is sold separately.

 

18) *FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

* FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

 

19) *Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

* Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

21) *16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

22) *Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

* A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

* Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

* Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

* LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

23) *The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

24) *Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

25) *Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

26) *Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

27) *LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

28) *The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

* Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

* Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

* When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

* Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

* LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

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Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color Pro

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

AUDIO - Audio Output

20W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.0 channel

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 965 x 30.9

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

32.5

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color Pro

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

9 modes

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 26

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Home Hub

Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Object Remastering Pro)

Audio Output

20W

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

CI Slot

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 965 x 30.9

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1115 x 200

Packaging Weight (kg)

43.5

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 1032 x 359

TV Stand (WxD)

1349/524 x 359

TV Weight without Stand

32.5

TV Weight with Stand

33.5

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 300

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

AI Magic Remote MR26GA / MR26GB (w/ Number Key, United Kingdom / Italy)

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2 (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2 (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(75QNED85B6B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(75QNED85B6B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(75QNED85B6B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(75QNED85B6B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (75QNED85B6B)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(75QNED85B6B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

General - Number of Channels

4.1

General - Output Power

400 W

Dimensions (WxHxD) - Main

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Dimensions (WxHxD) - Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

Dimensions (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096061381

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

4.1

Output Power

400 W

Number of Speakers

5 EA

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

22 W

Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

20 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

35 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

WEIGHT

Main

1.65 kg

Rear Speaker (x2)

2.1 kg

Subwoofer

4.2 kg

Gross Weight

10.0 kg

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5.3

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Optical

1

AUDIO FORMAT

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(US40TR)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(US40TR)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(US40TR)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

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