We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
75 inch QNED evo QNED85 Mini LED TV + US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75QNED85B6B.US40TR
()
Key Features
- TV - Immersive viewing experience on an Ultra Big TV
- TV - LG's unique wide colour gamut technology delivers incredibly rich colour palette with Dynamic QNED Colour Pro
- TV - Mini LED with Precision Dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
- Soundbar - Easy Soundbar control for TV with WOW Interface
- Soundbar - Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro and Diverse listening experiences with 3-Band EQ
- Partial return is not available
Products in this Bundle: 2
Why LG QNED evo | Mini LED?
Dynamic Sports on an Ultra Big TV
Dynamic QNED Colour Pro
Mini LED with Precision Dimming
Award-winning Multi AI webOS
AI Hub for Personalisation
Secured by LG Shield
How does LG QNED evo Mini LED bring big size and colour to every scene?
LG QNED evo’s Dynamic QNED colour Pro, which is certified for 100% colour Volume, and Mini LED with Precision Dimming's advanced dimming zones, come together to deliver ultra-vivid colour and detail. Enjoy an immersive viewing experience from sports to movies and beyond on an ultra big screen.
Ultra Big TV
Discover next-level immersion with an ultra-big screen
Enjoy sports action, every film, and game on an expansive LG QNED evo Ultra Big TV. With its vivid colours and refined picture quality, action unfolds with breathtaking scale and clarity.1)
Dynamic QNED colour Pro
LG’s Nano-based colour gamut technology delivers 100% colour Volume on your TV
View more dynamic and vibrant colour in motion with LG’s Nano-based wider colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot, enhancing your TV’s colour reproduction rate to express a variety of moods with Dynamic QNED colour Pro.2)
See the 100% colour Volume Certification of LG QNED evo3)
Mini LED with Precision Dimming
Mini LED meets Precision Dimming brings out clarity with better contrast and detail
Mini LEDs and advanced dimming zones work together to control light, improving picture contrast, detail, and clarity.
*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.
alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3
Advanced AI engine with X5.0 faster NPU performance
Our next-generation processor enhances the capabilities of your TV, enabling AI to provide a viewing experience tailored to your preferences with sharper 4K detail, richer sound, and vivid colour. 4)
Why LG AI TV?
LG AI TV optimises picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalised AI Hub
AI HDR Remastering
Upgrade every frame to HDR quality
AI automatically optimises colour, brightness, and contrast and elevates SDR picture quality to HDR levels for richer, more realistic visuals.
Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub
Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot
Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.8)
Get personalised content recommendations and information
AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.9)
LG AI TV recognises your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!
Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favourite sports scores.10)
Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield
webOS Re:New Program
Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free12)
AI Magic Remote
Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub
Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.13)
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalisation, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
Immerse yourself in every sports match
Sports Forecast by AI Concierge
Receive game predictions with AI
AI analyses your team’s stats and performance to provide game predictions. Cheer harder and enjoy supporting your team armed with these AI-generated insights.14)
TruMotion
Motion smoothing that adapts to every genre
AI Genre Selection identifies content genre and TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.
Sports Alert
Set up alerts and never miss a moment
Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.
Step into a world tuned for winning
Ultimate Gameplay
Game to win with boosted-up refresh rates up to 288Hz
Experience ultra-fast gaming with 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. With Motion Booster bringing up refresh rates to reduce motion blur and the first-ever BT ULL-certified controller, enjoy high-performance, ideal for competitive gaming.15)
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED foLG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.r Ultimate Gameplay shows a high-speed racing scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion through Motion Booster 120, while supporting 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency
World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers
Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3.0ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.16)
LG Gaming Portal
Your one-stop hub for gaming—no console required
Explore thousands of games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.17)
Game Dashboard & optimiser
Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style
customise your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game optimiser to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimise every game session with ease.
True Cinema, preserved in exact detail
Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE
Delivering clearer contrast and richer colour, FILMMAKER MODE adapts to your surroundings to keep visuals as close as possible to their original form and the creator's intent.
Design, made to elevate your space
Super Slim Design
Sleekness suited for modern spaces
Made to integrate into your interior design, the super slim silhouette of your TV is clean and refined without adding to visual clutter.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Super Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space and blends into the interior while displaying bold geometric abstract artwork.
Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+
LG Gallery+
Style your space with over 5000+ curated art content
LG Gallery+ lets you access countless artworks and content from our partners like The National Gallery, MMCA, Magnum, and more. Elevate and personalise your space with art that reflects your style.19)
Gallery Mode
Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly
With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.
Auto Brightness Control
Optimal brightness in any light
Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.24)
Motion Sensor
Responsive to your presence
Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.25)
LG Channels
Endless entertainment for free
LG Channels brings together diverse content from live and on-demand platforms into a single hub, making it easier than ever to find content you love.26)
LG Sound Suite elevates every scene with fuller surround
Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos Flex Connect
Immersive audio tuned to your preferences
LG TV's DAFC(Dolby Atmos Flex Connect) optimises audio based on speaker placement, delivering a tailored, deeply immersive surround experience wherever your speakers are positioned.28)
Soundbar Details
Stunning soundscapes surround you
Disclaimer
* The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
* Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.
* Service availability varies by region and country.
* Personalised services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
* LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.
* The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
* Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.
* Service availability varies by region and country.
* Personalised services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
* LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.
1) *Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.
2) *QNED evo features a wider colour gamut as compared to QNED.
3) *Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
4) *Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.
5) *AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
* Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.
6) *Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment.
7) *Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
8) *AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.
* An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.
* This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.
9) *Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.
* Menus displayed may be different upon release.
* Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
* ‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).
* ‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.
* ‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.
10) *Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
* Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.
* It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.
* The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.
* The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.
* My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.
11) *Internet connection required.
* It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.
* In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.
12) *webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.
* Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
* Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.
13) *Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.
* AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
* Some features may require an internet connection.
* AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
14) *‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.
* The scope of support may vary by country.
* Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.
15) *AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.
* 144Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR) and only works with inputs that support 144Hz.
* HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
* Support for HGiG may vary by country.
* In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.
* Motion Booster 288 delivers up to 288Hz refresh rate at optimised Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.
16) *Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency only applies to select 2026 LG TVs. ULL controller functionality is supported only when connected to compatible devices.
* In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.
* For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.
* Gaming controller is sold separately.
18) *FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
* FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
19) *Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.
* Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.
21) *16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.
22) *Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.
* A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.
* Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.
* Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.
* LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.
23) *The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.
24) *Brightness sensors may vary by model.
25) *Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.
26) *Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.
27) *LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
28) *The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.
* Soundbar can be purchased separately.
* Sound Mode Control may vary by model.
* When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.
* Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
* LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
- 75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
- 4.1 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers US40TR
Key Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color Pro
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen3
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
AUDIO - Audio Output
20W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.0 channel
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1677 x 965 x 30.9
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
32.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Mini LED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color Pro
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen3
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
Picture Mode
9 modes
Dimming Technology
Precision Dimming
Motion
Motion Pro
AI Picture Pro
Yes
Auto Calibration
Yes
QFT (Quick Frame Transport)
Yes
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
GAMING
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 26
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Home Hub
Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Multi View
Yes
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
AUDIO
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Object Remastering Pro)
Audio Output
20W
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)
CI Slot
1ea
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
USB Input
x2 (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1677 x 965 x 30.9
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1820 x 1115 x 200
Packaging Weight (kg)
43.5
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1677 x 1032 x 359
TV Stand (WxD)
1349/524 x 359
TV Weight without Stand
32.5
TV Weight with Stand
33.5
VESA Mounting (WxH)
400 x 300
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
AI Magic Remote MR26GA / MR26GB (w/ Number Key, United Kingdom / Italy)
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2 (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2 (Satellite)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
Key Spec
General - Number of Channels
4.1
General - Output Power
400 W
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Main
720 x 63 x 87 mm
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Rear Speaker
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
All Spec
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806096061381
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Main
720 x 63 x 87 mm
Rear Speaker
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
GENERAL
Number of Channels
4.1
Output Power
400 W
Number of Speakers
5 EA
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
22 W
Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)
20 W
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Subwoofer)
35 W
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Game
Yes
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
WEIGHT
Main
1.65 kg
Rear Speaker (x2)
2.1 kg
Subwoofer
4.2 kg
Gross Weight
10.0 kg
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Out
1
Bluetooth Version
5.3
USB
1
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Optical
1
AUDIO FORMAT
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
AAC
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Find a Store Near You
Recommended Product