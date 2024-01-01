Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Bundle: Buy this TV and get a free matching soundbar and 3 months Apple TV+ subscription Learn more.

  • 5-year extended warranty T&Cs apply.

  • Free delivery

43QNED756RA.S40Q

LG QNED75 43'' TV & S40Q Soundbar

Products in this Bundle2

43QNED756RA

LG QNED75 43 inch 4K Smart UHD TV 2023
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
'front view with rear speaker

S40Q

LG S40Q Soundbar

TV details

Quantum Dot Meets NanoCell

The scene of the colour powder exploding is overlapped on the TV screen.

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 

Powerful Processing

The α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 delivers a dynamic viewing experience tailored to fit your preferences.

*QNED85/80 feature the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 features the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Smart Functions For You

Bring convenience to your TV with personalised alerts, customised recommendations, and more. Smart features like All New Home give you a faster, more intuitive viewing experience.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Soundbar details

2.1ch Powerful Sound

2.1 Channel Audio, 300W power, and a wireless subwoofer — LG Soundbar S40Q lets you enjoy your favorite home entertainments.

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. A moive is playing on TV screen. LG Sound bar is right below TV on a beige shelf with a rear speaker is placed on left.

LG sound bar S40Q and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a geometric image.

Best Matchwith LG TVs

Connect LG Soundbar with LG TV for the
immersive audio experience.

The Full Home Entertainment Experience

Simply connect your LG Soundbar to LG TV and enjoy incredible sound, breathtaking visuals, and a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.

LG Sound Bar is on the white shelf. The Sound graphic coming out from the speaker. LG logo is shown on the left corner of the sound bar.

Music

Dolby Audio with Wireless Subwoofer

Enjoy streaming music connected to Bluetooth through Dolby Audio.

Sound Engineered for What You Enjoy

With AI Sound Pro, LG Soundbar’s intelligent algorithm analyzes your content to deliver optimal sound whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.

Good for the Earth from Start to Finish

From production to shipping, the entire process is eco-certified.

UL VALIDATED (logo).

Recycled Inside Out

Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic

UL has validated LG Soundbars as ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) products because the top and bottom parts of the soundbar body use recycled plastic. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to soundbar production.

There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

50Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

QNED Colour

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

50Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

QNED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2027

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

x1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

x1

HDMI Input

x3 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1 on all ports)

CI Slot

x1

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

967x564x57.1

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1055x660x142

Packaging Weight (kg)

11.7

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

967x621x216

TV Stand (WxD)

801x216

TV Weight without Stand

9.8

TV Weight with Stand

9.9

VESA Mounting (WxH)

200x200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806087957341

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(43QNED756RA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(43QNED756RA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(43QNED756RA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(43QNED756RA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (43QNED756RA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

Number of Channels

2.1

Output Power

300 W

Main

760 x 63 x 90 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

760 x 63 x 90 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1

Output Power

300 W

Number of Speakers

3 EA

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

20 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

30 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

WEIGHT

Main

1.98 kg

Subwoofer

5.3 kg

Gross Weight

9.02 kg

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

4.2

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Optical

1

USB

1

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(S40Q)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

