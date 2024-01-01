We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG QNED75 43'' TV & S40Q Soundbar
TV details
Quantum Dot Meets NanoCell
The scene of the colour powder exploding is overlapped on the TV screen.
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
Powerful Processing
The α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 delivers a dynamic viewing experience tailored to fit your preferences.
*QNED85/80 feature the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 features the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
Smart Functions For You
Bring convenience to your TV with personalised alerts, customised recommendations, and more. Smart features like All New Home give you a faster, more intuitive viewing experience.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Soundbar details
2.1ch Powerful Sound
The Full Home Entertainment Experience
Simply connect your LG Soundbar to LG TV and enjoy incredible sound, breathtaking visuals, and a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.
Sound Engineered for What You Enjoy
With AI Sound Pro, LG Soundbar’s intelligent algorithm analyzes your content to deliver optimal sound whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.
Good for the Earth from Start to Finish
Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic
UL has validated LG Soundbars as ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) products because the top and bottom parts of the soundbar body use recycled plastic. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to soundbar production.
There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.
-
LG QNED75 43 inch 4K Smart UHD TV 2023
-
LG S40Q Soundbar
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
50Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
QNED Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
-
50Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
QNED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
The security update is supported until
-
31/12/2027
AUDIO
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
x1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
x1
-
HDMI Input
-
x3 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1 on all ports)
-
CI Slot
-
x1
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
x2
-
USB Input
-
x2 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
967x564x57.1
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1055x660x142
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
11.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
967x621x216
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
801x216
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
9.8
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
9.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
200x200
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
-
8806087957341
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1
-
Output Power
-
300 W
-
Main
-
760 x 63 x 90 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
171 x 390 x 261 mm
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
760 x 63 x 90 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
171 x 390 x 261 mm
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1
-
Output Power
-
300 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
3 EA
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
20 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
30 W
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Main
-
1.98 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.3 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
9.02 kg
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4.2
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
-
